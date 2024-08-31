Raveena Tandon reflects on ‘Empty Nest Syndrome’

On Friday, actress Raveena Tandon took to Instagram to share a poignant glimpse into her life as a mother, posting a series of throwback photos of her four children. The 51-year-old actress, who has 8.5 million followers on the platform, expressed her feelings about the swift passage of time and the emotional challenge of letting go as her children grow up and move out of the family home.

The throwback photos feature Raveena’s two adopted daughters, Pooja and Chhaya, alongside her biological children, Rasha and Ranbirvardhan. In her heartfelt post, Raveena wrote, “How fast the time and tide carries us, they grow, and then time to fly the nest .... Most heartbreaking time for Moms to let go, they’ve been your world, your focus of even everyday mundane things that now will seem so so precious... but then, give them wings, watch them fly.. with all the love and blessings of us and yours my dear insta fam... love them like your own...”

Her post received warm responses from fans, with one commenting, “She is ageing like a fine wine,” while another said, “Straight outta 2000s era.” A fan also praised her as “The super mom n woman.”

Raveena, who adopted Pooja and Chhaya as a single mother in 1995, is married to film distributor Anil Thadani, with whom she has two children, Rasha and Ranbirvardhan. The actress, daughter of the late director Ravi Tandon, made her film debut in the 1991 action movie Patthar Ke Phool and has since starred in numerous hits, including Dilwale, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, and Dulhe Raja.

In recent years, Raveena appeared in KGF: Chapter 2 and the legal drama Patna Shukla, both of which have been well-received. She is currently working on upcoming projects Welcome to the Jungle and Ghudchadi.