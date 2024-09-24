‘Record breaking Stree’ Shraddha celebrates film’s success with her ‘magic girls’

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release “Stree 2”, celebrated the film’s success with the most inspiring “strees” in her life.

Shraddha took to Instagram, where she shared a gamut of pictures from her girls night out with her friends, with whom she celebrated the roaring success of “Stree 2”, which crossed the Rs. 600 crore benchmark on Sunday, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

In the images, the actress is seen wearing a fiery red dress. Her friends too followed the colour theme. Shraddha also shared a picture of a cake, which had “Record breaking Stree” written on it.



“Jashn ka vatavaran With the most inspiring and wonderful Strees in my life - my “Magic Girls” @shraddha.naik @maaheknair @namrata.deepak_ @nikitamenon1,” wrote Shraddha, who is one the most followed Bollywood celebrity with a following of a jaw-dropping 93.2 million.



“Stree 2” is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe and serves as the sequel to “Stree”, which was released in 2018.



The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. The narrative follows a group of friends who must defeat a malevolent entity abducting the women of Chanderi.



Earlier this week, the daughter of Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor shared an update about having some additions into her family. She revealed that she had a furry-friend joining the family and introduced her as ‘nanhi stree’ named 'Small'.



In the caption, she wrote: “Mere ghar aayi ek nanhi stree!!! Miliye ‘Small’ se. Humaari nayi family member Meri dildaar dost @fazaa_s6 ne is choti si khushi ko mujhe gift kiya. Ab ye hua na sabse best tareeka jashn manane ka… Woh toh alag baat hai ki is celebration mein ek koi hai jo kaafi na khush hai… Swipe karke dekho woh shaqs kaun hai”.

