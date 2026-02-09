Teachers must shape values, mental well-being alongside education: Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that teachers are the backbone of society and play a crucial role in shaping future leaders by imparting not only education but also values and ensuring the mental and emotional well-being of students. ​

​Inaugurating the three-day Regional School Leadership Workshop and Review Programme at Pragya Bhavan here, Saha said today’s students would lead the country in the future, making it imperative for teachers to take responsibility for students’ holistic development alongside institutional learning. ​

The programme is being jointly organised by the National Centre for School Leadership (NCSL), the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), New Delhi, and the School Leadership Academy run by the State NCERT.

​Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said teachers should go beyond classroom teaching and contribute positively towards building a healthy and harmonious society.

​“Providing education in a joyful environment helps students develop properly, both mentally and emotionally. Every educational institution must review its approach and place special emphasis on students’ mental health. Education should not be limited to earning degrees alone; continuous learning from society is equally important,” he said. ​

Saha, who also holds the Elementary and Secondary Education portfolios, said the new education policy has been adopted to prepare students to meet future challenges and emerge as capable leaders. ​

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said educated youth are the best human resource of the country and the world, and must be guided in the right direction to build a developed India. ​

“Along with science-based education, students must remain connected to the country’s culture, traditions and heritage,” he added. ​

The Chief Minister further emphasised the need for teachers to keep up with the times and adopt modern teaching methods. ​

He said the state government has undertaken several initiatives to address the present and future needs of students, and stressed the importance of proper monitoring during their implementation. ​

Referring to India’s rich educational legacy, Saha said the country’s once world-renowned education system had weakened due to subjugation and foreign aggression, but efforts are now underway to restore its lost glory through educational reforms. ​

“The Prime Minister is working towards reviving that legacy, and the state government wants to be a partner in this effort by developing a timely, modern and effective education system,” he said. ​