Rituparna Ray Chaudhuri: Unravelling Literary Marvels with the Mighty Pen

Rituparna Ray Chaudhuri, renowned globally as ‘Divine Vengeance and Art of Thinking,’ shares insights into her journey to the London Book of World Records and discusses her favourite book. She sheds light on her distinctive writing style, personal habits, and success, even amid unconventional circumstances. The path to literary acclaim has not been smooth for this Historical Mighty Pen Awardee from India, who received recognition for her unique approach to literature when Partridge-Penguin (U.S.A.-U.K.) reached out to her in 2017. Over time, her exceptional ideas for analyzing Classical English and British literature have gained prominence through various renowned newspapers. Let’s delve into another interview with this international author:



1. English is not your native language. How did you develop your advanced literary style?

My upbringing in a Bengali titled-family, ‘Roy Choudhury,’ with a rich historical background, gradually influenced me as an author. Staying briefly with my Afghan mom, a teacher, amidst a library had a profound impact on my exposure to British and Persian literature. Perhaps, you could call the rest a ‘God-gifted’ journey.

2. Your historical-international book, ‘The Immortal Fly: Eternal Whispers,’ was written in 2019 in an unusual location with an incredible power of mind. Can you share what happened to ‘The Fly’ in your book?

There’s something I wish to convey. Everything is surreal. Others may recover and move past their losses, but not me. Even after five years, I prefer not to think of ‘The dynamic Fly’ except as lying unchanged, unblemished in ‘HER’ impenetrable persona, forever asleep.

3. Can ‘The Revolt in the Desert: Journey on English Literature’ be seen as a political discussion?

The limits of my language are the limits of my world. Understanding one language requires understanding at least two. When great minds tackle important questions, observing their diverse turns of thought and expression is always fascinating. The book has its unique approach, akin to playing chess with literture.

4. How would you quantify your books for someone who hasn’t read your previous research works?

My literary style, in general, has a paralyzing effect on literature. When language poses a hindrance, I enjoy navigating the realm of quantity and accent, focusing on both substance and form. Time is expressed through quantity, while tone and tune are embodied in accent, influencing word usage and manner.

5. How would you describe your appeal to a broad audience?

Thanks to Google’s broad consideration, my books are widely recognized, especially in libraries like World Cat Library, Milton Public Library, and Barnes & Noble, primarily focused on the Age of Restoration.

6. Where do you draw inspiration for your writing?

Writing on literature has become my passion; my ideas are self-impelled, and analysis follows a self-rhythmic pattern. Literature and philosophy flow in my blood. I echo the words from ‘The Immortal Fly: Eternal Whispers,’ spoken by Ma, “I believe that what my daughter speaks deeply in her own style is ‘Hence,’ for The World.” Everything I write is innate, and I am grateful to God.

7. Do you have any unusual writing habits?

I am discerning about putting pen to paper for something specific. My mind remains unsatisfied until it culminates in unusual scribblings.

8. Share three “Good to Know” facts about yourself.

I am at my desk every early morning, considering it my most productive time. Additionally, I am dedicated to my exercise routine, and despite a busy schedule, my third eye is always watchful over my two German Shepherds: Xena and Emma.

9. If stranded on a desert island, which 3 or 4 books would you take with you?

My choices would be ‘Great Expectations,’ ‘The Ugly Duckling,’ and ‘Songs of Innocence and Experience.’

10. Do you see yourself as The Modern Prometheus, and why?

Undoubtedly, a book club could engage in enthusiastic discussions about The Modern Prometheus: “I had begun life with benevolent intentions and thirsted for a moment to put them into practice, making myself useful to my fellow beings.”

11. What is one significant lesson you’ve learned as a Classical writer?

Every time I embark on a unique learning journey, including achieving recognition in the London Book of World Records. The global authority instils confidence in me to tread uniquely and uniformly on the arduous path. It continuously teaches me that, instead of what I am, ‘I do’ in Literature.