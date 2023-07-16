Safeguarding diversity & inclusion: Ensuring security of LGTBQ+ community during travel & expatriation

Even as the world continues to evolve to establish an egalitarian order for the LGTBQ+ community, the excessive variance in both legalities as well as social and cultural perspectives across political and societal boundaries; makes the task of securing travel and expatriation of people for organisations committed to ensuring equality for all employees, exceptionally complex. This additionally places a severe impact on the ability of organisations to foster diversity and inclusion and can substantially offset a principled approach to ensure equality.

Acts of targeted violence remain pervasive risks for the community in several areas even when legal safeguards are in place. This aside, legalities that are often complex and difficult to comprehend are risk multipliers that further impact the safety of the LGTBQ+ community. Discrimination also severely affects the wellbeing of workforce and organisations need to ensure multiple layers of support from a health, security and safety perspective are available to their people to ensure adequate mitigation.

As such, organisations should ensure adequacy in communication of LGBTQ+ inclusive policies so employees are fully aware of both their rights and resources. Ensuring employees have at hand an escalation management protocol in case of any emergencies is critical. This should ideally be followed by destination specific training and advice that accounts for pre-travel or expatriation research and preparation providing guidance on challenges specific to the area including any restrictive laws, the local application of rights and societal attitudes.

What is also crucial is educating employees on risks particular to areas and concurrent mitigation measures specific to certain locations including avoiding exposure of personal information, remaining aware of dress etiquette and being mindful of exhibiting public displays of affection. An understanding of local immigration norms is also essential prior to departure, for example, transgender employees could face issues entering certain countries in cases where their identification documents do not match their current presentation. Consultations with medical professionals and carrying supporting documentation could in some cases help facilitate immigration processes.

In some areas the lack of anti-discrimination laws can result in refusal of accommodation to members of the LGTBQ+ community; organisations that are committed to ensure equality for all workforce should ensure the provision of a guide to accommodation options that are committed to inclusivity and LGBTQ+ safety.

In addition to legal considerations and local societal attitudes, employees should also be aware of hate crime rates and any activities and pressure groups against legal equality. Enhanced training of mobility professionals and managers facilitating the travel and expatriation of staff is critical as is setting up 24X7 response capacities to support employees.

The need for organisations to ensure safeguards are in place for the safety, security and well-being of employees from the LGBTQ+ community including tailor-made provisions to secure their mobility and expatriation are critical to ensure the prioritisation of diversity and inclusion and drive an equal universal order where no boundaries exist for people to cross borders.

(Udit Mehta is a Geopolitical, Security, Risk and Crisis Management Expert who has led analysis as well as helmed on-ground assistance missions in response to critical world events. He serves as the Executive Vice President & Director of Operations for International SOS.)