‘Shakti’ Through Dance

Recently, Sri Vari Padalu Dance Academy held a day-long marathon of performances featuring 160 students at Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad under the guidance of Guru Dr Rama Devi. The highlight of the evening show was the production “Shakti,” which showcased two captivating items: “Bhavayami Raghuramam” and “Shakti.”



“Bhavayami Raghuramam” is a composition by Maharaja Swathi Thirunal in Raagamalika that beautifully narrates the life story of Lord Rama. Eleven senior students performed this piece, adorned in elegant dark green costumes with gold fringes. The performance depicted Rama’s noble character as the glorious scion of the Raghu clan, worthy of meditation.

The scene unfolded with Dasaratha performing the ritual to grant his wish for progeny. He distributed the contents of the sacred vessel to his three wives. Rama and his brothers were sent to guard and protect the sacrificial fire of Sage Visvamitra, where they destroyed the demons who tried to pollute the prayers.

At the swayamvara of Janaki, we witnessed the famous heroes attempting and failing to lift the bow of Shiva. With the Rishi’s blessing, Rama effortlessly lifted the mighty dhanush and won Sita’s hand in marriage. The wedding of the divine couple was portrayed with exquisite beauty as they exchanged garlands.

Manthara’s poisonous words to Queen Kaikeyi, played with great finesse by Anushree, ignited the decision to banish Rama to the forest. Bharata, Rama’s brother, dutifully obeyed his mother’s command and brought back Rama’s padukas (footwear) as a symbol of respect.

Varsha’s exceptional abhinaya as the evil Surphanakha stole the show. She attempted to seduce Rama but was met with rejection. In her fury, she attacked Sita, only to be punished by Lakshmana, resulting in her mutilation. Varsha’s expressive portrayal highlighted Surphanakha’s vanity and subsequent rage when her absurd ambition to replace Sita was thwarted.

The golden deer (Mareecha) enchanted Sita, luring her into demanding its capture. This deception allowed Ravana to abduct Sita in revenge and defeat Jatayu, the valiant bird who tried to rescue her.

Hanuman, played with conviction by Asmitha, played a pivotal role in locating Sita and building the bridge to Lanka. The ensuing battle saw the defeat of Ravana and Sita’s reunion with Rama after proving her virtue by walking unharmed through fire. The concluding sequence depicted a magnificent coronation scene at Ayodhya. The thirty-eight-minute performance held the audience spellbound by the excellence displayed by all the students, who seamlessly transitioned between roles.

The second item, “Shakti,” addressed a crucial social issue: the reluctance of harassed women to report crimes to the authorities. The performance highlighted the positive impact of SHE teams, a specialized police unit dedicated to women’s safety. Rustic village goddesses, clad in gorgeous attire, appeared in response to the pleas of victims, their stirring dance and golden tridents instilling fear in wrongdoers.

The present-day police, represented by a team led by the stern-looking senior student Padmavathi, portrayed their role in bringing criminals to justice, empowered by the blessings of Devi. The realistic portrayal of the police officers in their khaki uniforms emphasized their commitment to curbing lawlessness and safeguarding the rights of victims.

The music, featuring Sanskrit shlokas in praise of Devi, was carefully selected from vintage albums to evoke the appropriate mood. A unique touch was the use of placards to identify the evil characters.

ACP (Women Safety) Prasanna Laxmi graced the event as the Chief Guest. She commended the entire team for their dedication to raising awareness about women’s empowerment. She emphasized the importance of vigilance in protecting children from the dangers of modern technology and communication platforms. She also highlighted the need to foster open communication within families to prevent issues from escalating.

The marathon of performances by Sri Vari Padalu Dance Academy was a resounding success, showcasing the academy’s commitment to artistic excellence and social responsibility. The captivating performances of “Bhavayami Raghuramam” and “Shakti” left a lasting impression on the audience, reminding them of the enduring power of storytelling and the importance of empowering women.