Sheena Chohan Empowers Women in ‘Amar-Prem’

Actress Sheena Chohan whose work repertoire includes projects such as Malayalam film ‘The Train’ opposite Mammootty, Netflix’s ‘The Fame Game’ starring Madhuri Dixit, Disney Hotstar’s ‘The Trial’ starring Kajol and ‘Ex Mates’, Netflix’s Ant Story to name a few, concludes a triumphant 2023 with the completion of her short film “Amar-Prem,” a captivating love triangle.



Helmed by National Award and Filmfare winner Suvendu Raj Ghosh, the film is set to premiere at prestigious national and international film festivals. It’s produced by Manoj Pandya of Great India Film Television.

Sharing about her role, Sheena tells, “I play Neha, a girl who believes in true love and who has had a fulfilling relationship with her husband who she not only deeply loves, but respects and admires, and then she finds out a truth he had hidden from her. It’s absolutely heartbreaking, an emotional rollercoaster, but is about the real value and purpose of true love and so it’s one of my favourite films and roles I’ve played.”

Talking about what prompted her to take up the role, she adds, “Firstly it was the director - Suvendu Raj Ghosh has won a Filmfare and National Award and the second I saw his films I would have said yes no matter what the subject was, because his mastery of cinema - just his visual technique is as good as anything Hollywood has made or better. But when he narrated the project to me it filled me with so much joy, because it is doing exactly what cinema should - it’s bringing a message about purpose in life, about the goodness of man, about hope and about love to people. Everything for me comes down to character - I always immerse myself completely into a character and become a blank page for my director and on this film, it was a dream as Suvendu Sir knew exactly what he wanted and the character he gave me had so many interesting layers to her. It was beyond a pleasure!”

Giving insights about the film’s subject, she shares, “It’s a film we can all connect to because we all know what it is like to love and to lose - at some point in our lives we all lose people we love and the more we love them, the more it hurts. This film is a philosophical look into how a person can love someone so much it breaks through any natural jealous impulse or desire to own a person and instead look at the true properties of love, which doesn’t include putting people in a cage, but in giving them their freedom and wanting to see them happy. It’s USP is that it’s a simple story with a subject so touching.

Apart from ‘Amar Prem’, Sheena has 3 more releases in 2024. The first is ‘Sant Tukaram’, where she plays Avalai Jiji Bai, the female lead opposite Subodh Bhave, directed by Aditya Om. The second is a Telugu film, where she plays alongside south star JD Chakravarthy. Last but not the least, Sheena will also be seen in a negative lead, playing a She-Devil, for another OTT platform.

Lastly, sharing about the learnings she received from 2023, she concludes, “It’s VERY important who you work with. So, choose your people, team mates and projects wisely. This year taught me more than ever how very important it is to use this realisation and make absolutely certain never to go into projects with people who are stuck in undesirable emotional states or negative energies - the worst one being those people who put on fake smiles but behind the mask have hidden evil intentions. I learned even more to trust and follow my gut and instinct at all times, to follow my true purpose with persistence in life and choose happiness, to laugh more and lastly I learnt to not take myself too seriously.”