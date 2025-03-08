Shradha Mishra: A voice of strength and melody

On this International Women’s Day, playback singer and ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ winner Shradha Mishra stands as a symbol of perseverance, passion, and the unyielding spirit of women who dare to dream. From her humble beginnings in Agra to the grand stage of Mumbai, her journey has been one of dedication, challenges, and ultimately, triumph.

Winning ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ was a life-changing moment for Shradha. When her name was announced as the winner, emotions overwhelmed her. “It was a culmination of years of dedication, sacrifice, and unwavering passion for music. My heart immediately filled with gratitude for my family, mentors, and everyone who supported me. It felt like a beautiful validation of all the hard work, reminding me that dreams truly do come true when pursued with love and persistence,” she shares.

The path from Agra to Mumbai was not without its struggles, but through every challenge, Shradha remained steadfast in her pursuit. “My love for music and the unwavering support of my family kept me going. Whenever I faced difficulties, I reminded myself why I started—music is not just a passion; it’s my soul’s purpose. The dream of sharing my voice with the world and touching people’s hearts kept me moving forward, even in uncertain times,” she reflects.

In today’s digital age, social media has played a crucial role in her rise. Her reels have gone viral, bringing her closer to audiences worldwide. “It’s incredible how social media connects artists with people across the globe. Seeing my music resonate with so many and receiving messages of love and encouragement is incredibly rewarding. It reminds me of the universal power of music,” she says.

Currently, she is touring with the renowned Bollywood composer duo Sachin-Jigar, an experience she describes as “extraordinary.”

Reflecting on her UK tour, one moment stands out vividly in her memory. “ Performing for an audience that sang along to every lyric was profoundly moving. That collective energy, the shared joy of music transcending borders, reinforced why I chose this path,” she shares.

With her victory in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ marking just the beginning, Shradha is excited about the future. “I’m working on some exciting musical projects and collaborations that I can’t wait to share with everyone. I want to explore diverse genres, create original music, and continue evolving as an artist. My goal is to make music that deeply resonates with people’s hearts and souls,” she says. A dream collaboration for Shradha would be with none other than A. R. Rahman. “His music is timeless, transcending genres and cultures with its sheer brilliance and emotional depth. The way he weaves magic through melodies is truly inspiring. I believe working with him would be a transformative experience, allowing me to explore new dimensions of artistry and storytelling through music,” she expresses.

Looking back at her journey, one lesson stands out above all. “The most valuable lesson I’ve learned is to trust the journey and remain patient with myself. Every setback, every moment of doubt, was a stepping stone leading me to where I am today. Staying true to my art, continuously learning, and holding on to unwavering self-belief has been key,” she affirms.

As an inspiration to young singers, Shradha encourages them to embrace their passion and stay dedicated. “Practice relentlessly, and never lose sight of your dreams. The road to success is rarely linear, but every obstacle shapes you into a stronger, more resilient artist. Believe in yourself, embrace your unique voice, and remember that perseverance and authenticity will always guide you towards your dreams,” she advises.

On this special day dedicated to celebrating women, Shradha delivers a powerful message of resilience and empowerment. “A woman’s voice is a revolution, her power—a force that breaks barriers, heals hearts, and ignites change. When we rise together, lifting each other with love and courage, there’s nothing we women cannot conquer. When women rise, they don’t just lift themselves; they elevate humanity,” she declares. Shradha Mishra’s journey is a testament to the power of dreams, hard work, and the courage to break barriers—an inspiration to all who dare to follow their passion.