Singing her truth from India to Boston

At just 21, Indian-born, Boston-based singer-songwriter Asmi Aderay is already emerging as a bold new voice in indie-pop and R&B. Blending raw vulnerability with poetic flair,Asmi’s music is an emotional tapestry woven from the threads of love, heartbreak, self-reflection, and empowerment. With each song, she connects deeply with her listeners—those navigating the chaotic beauty of romance and the struggle toward self-worth.

Raised in Hyderabad with roots in Kolkata, Asmi’s journey began in a household surrounded by music. “Music has been around me for as long as I can remember,” she shares. “It began in my household with my family’s enthusiasm for different genres, blossomed in school bands, and eventually became my calling.”

Now based in Boston, Asmi is honing her craft at the prestigious Berklee College of Music, majoring in Vocal Performance. Her time at Berklee has been pivotal. “The Vocal Performance curriculum has taught me more about my voice than ever before—not just technically, but emotionally,” she says. Working under the mentorship of Grammy-nominated artist Debo Ray, Asmi has found a mentor who pushed her beyond technical excellence. “Debo encouraged me to be fearless and to show up fully on stage. She really helped me discover my own distinct sound and presence.”

Beyond vocal precision, Asmi has grown into a refined songwriter, using music as a means to translate both personal experiences and collective feelings. Her songwriting process is more catharsis than craft. “I don’t try to force it. I let the feeling build and churn before I pour it out onto the page. It’s therapy. Vulnerability is my power, not my weakness,” she says.

Her latest single “Confess to Me” is a testament to that vulnerability. A soulful anthem exploring the agony of unspoken love, the song has resonated with listeners across platforms like YouTube and Spotify. “It’s about being in love with someone who simply can’t say it, and the emotional hurricane that creates—hope, anger, yearning. I wanted it to be a plea, a challenge, and a declaration all at once.”

Live performance is where Asmi comes alive. From her first electrifying school band performance in Hyderabad—broadcast on national TV—to intimate club sets in Boston, she’s felt the power of music to forge connection. “There’s a palpable energy in the room. Watching people respond to my lyrics, that’s when it really hit me—this is my purpose.”

In addition to singing and writing, Asmi is also passionate about visual storytelling, movies, and literature. She stays connected with her audience through behind-the-scenes content and candid glimpses into her creative process. “Staying connected with my audience really matters to me. It’s not just about the finished song—it’s about the journey, the moments in between.”

While Asmi is currently building her presence in the U.S., she remains deeply tied to her Indian roots. “I absolutely see myself as a global artist. I’m inspired by the vibrant indie and R&B-pop scene in India. Whether it’s a studio in Mumbai or a stage in New York, I just want to keep making music that connects.”

Fans in India have reason to be excited—Asmi plans to sing and write in Hindi in the near future. “Although English is the language I naturally write in, Hindi is a significant part of my musical heritage. I’ve trained in Hindustani classical music, and there’s so much richness in Hindi lyrics. I’d love to explore that in a way that still feels true to my style.”

With her debut single “Thought of Being in Love” and follow-ups like “Met Me First” and “My Version of You”, Asmi has already carved out a space for herself. And she’s only just getting started. 2025 holds promise of more original releases, cover projects, and live performances aimed at expanding her global reach.

Ultimately, Asmi Aderay’s music is about more than heartbreak or romance—it’s about community and courage. “If someone listens to my song and says, ‘That’s exactly how I feel,’ then it’s all worth it. That connection is the whole thing. That’s why I write. That’s why I sing.”