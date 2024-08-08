Sobhita Dhulipala, Karisma Kapoor confess love for Indian handloom

On the occasion of National Handloom Day on Wednesday, actresses Sobhita Dhulipala and Karisma Kapoor have talked about their love for Indian handlooms.

National Handloom Day is celebrated on August 7 to recognise and honour the contribution of weavers to the nation’s economy and culture.

Sobhita took to Instagram, where she shared pictures of weavers and captioned it: “Handloom Is more than a craft, more than beauty, it is a prayer.”

“Please show support to our talented, hardworking weavers and nurture our magnificent heritage.”

Karisma took to her Instagram stories, where she shared two pictures of herself in Indian wear and wrote: “Indian Handloom Forever #NationalHandloomDay.”

Talking about Sobhita was last seen in actor Dev Patel’s directorial debut, “Monkey Man”. The film also stars Dev, Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, and Vipin Sharma in supporting roles.

Sobhita made her acting debut in Anurag Kashyap’s directorial “Raman Raghav 2.0” in 2016. She made an impact with her performance in the series “Made In Heaven.” Apart from Hindi, Sobhita has also worked in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films such as “Goodachari”, “Major”, “Moothon” and “Kurup”

Meanwhile, Karisma is currently seen as a judge on the dance-based reality show “India’s Best Dancer Season 4.”Karisma, 50, stepped into Bollywood in 1991 with “Prem Qaidi”. She then starred in movies such as “Andaz Apna Apna”, “Jigar”, “Anari”, “Raja Babu”, “Coolie No. 1”, “Saajan Chale Sasural”, “Raja Hindustani”, “Dulhan Hum

Le Jayenge” and “Dil Toh Pagal Hai”.

She was last seen in the movie “Murder Mubarak”, a mystery thriller inspired by the novel “Club You To Death” by Anuja Chauhan. It also features Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar, and Tara Alisha Berry.