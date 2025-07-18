Soha Ali Khan offers a rare sight as she cooks in the kitchen

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan, on Thursday, shared a rare and delightful moment of her cooking in the kitchen.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Chhorii 2’ actress posted two images of herself where she is seen cooking in the kitchen. While she didn’t reveal much about the dish she was cooking, Soha joked that it is actually her in the kitchen—not AI. The actress captioned the post, “Yes, it’s me. No, it’s not AI - I cooked!! #raresighting.”

In the images, the ‘Rang De Basanti’ actress is seen smiling while posing for the camera.

In an interview during the promotions of ‘Chhorii 2,’ Soha Ali Khan candidly admitted that cooking isn’t her strong suit. She revealed that it’s her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, who takes charge in the kitchen. The actress also mentioned that in the photos she shares on social media, she’s often just pretending to be doing something.

Joking about her confusion between salt and sugar, Soha highlighted how clueless she can be when it comes to cooking. She went on to say that even their daughter, Inaya, is more skilled in the kitchen than she is — proudly adding that Inaya makes great chapatis.

The ‘Tum Mile’ actress stated, “I actually don’t know how to cook anything. I was just staring at it. And I was pretending to do something. Is this salt or sugar? Tell me. So, I put this in. Kunal is the cook in our family. More than me, Inaya can cook. She makes great chapatis.”

In terms of work, Soha was last seen in the horror film ‘Chhorii 2,’ where she played the role of an evil daasi. Headlined by Nushrratt Bharuccha, the film

was released on April 11 on Amazon

Prime Video.