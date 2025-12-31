Soha Ali Khan shares the recipe of the green juice she enjoys most mornings

As a New Year present to her InstaFamily, actress Soha Ali Khan shared the recipe of the green juice she admits to enjoying most mornings.

Soha revealed that this juice works as a gentle daily support, providing the body with the required hydration, fibre, minerals, and anti-inflammatory foods, helping it to carry out its functions at the optimum level.

She further informed that she usually consumes the beverage after breakfast and before lunch. According to her, it helps her with digestion, hormone balance, and sustained energy — especially on the mornings when she is feeling particularly heavy or sluggish.

Before making this juice, one should make sure to procure all the necessary ingredients mentioned in the caption.

The ‘Rang De Basanti ‘ actress wrote,

• ½ carrot

• ½ cucumber

• 2 stalks celery

• ¼ cup coconut water

• 1½ tsp chia seeds, soaked overnight

• 1 small piece dragon fruit, cubed

• ⅛ tsp fresh grated ginger

• A handful of coriander leaves

• 1 handful mung bean sprouts, lightly steamed

• 1½ tsp hemp seeds

• 1 handful baby greens / lettuce / microgreens (rotate these)

Making this juice is extremely simple. All one needs to do is blend all the ingredients until they turn smooth. In case one prefers a thinner consistency, they can add some extra coconut water.

Soha keeps on sharing updates from her personal and professional life on social media.

Recently, the ‘Chhorii 2’ actress gave the netizens a peek into the Christmas celebration in the Pataudi family.

In one of the pics, Soha was seen posing next to the Christmas tree, along with brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their two little munchkins- Taimur and Jeh.

We could also see Soha facing the camera with her mother, Sharmila Tagore.

The post also had Saif sitting next to little Inaaya, who was busy placing an ornament on the Christmas tree. Soha simply captioned the post, “And Christmas week has officially begun!”