Squamous Cell Carcinoma (Sarees Cancer): Awareness and Prevention

While sarees are a beautiful symbol of Indian culture, there’s a potential health concern one needs to take care of. Tightly tied petticoats, worn for long periods, can cause friction and irritation, increasing the risk of squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), a type of skin cancer. Studies show that using tanning beds can also increase the risk of SCC especially if the SCC develops in areas not typically exposed to the sun. It usually appears on sun-exposed areas like the face, arms, and legs. However, the chronic friction from tight clothing, like a saree petticoat, can also be a risk factor.



What is Saree Cancer/Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC)?

SCC is the second most common skin cancer, affecting the outer and inner layers of the skin. It is a type of skin cancer that develops in the squamous cells. These cells make up the outermost layer of your skin, called the epidermis, as well as the lining of some organs and body cavities. It’s often caused by prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, but in this case, friction from a tight petticoat can also be a factor.

Symptoms of Saree Cancer/Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC):

l Red, scaly patches: These rough, dry areas often appear on sun-exposed skin, but friction can also cause them in unusual places like the waistline.

l Persistent itching: Itching that doesn’t go away, especially if concentrated in one spot, can be a warning sign.

l Light-colored skin changes: Patches of skin that become lighter than usual, particularly near a raised bump or irritated area, warrant a doctor’s visit.

l Raised lumps: The presence of hard, persistent bumps on the skin, especially if they crust or bleed, should be checked by a professional.

l Chronic skin irritation: Areas that are constantly red, inflamed, or feel raw due to rubbing can be at risk for developing SCC.

l Ulcers near the waistline: Open sores that don’t heal, particularly in areas where a tight petticoat rubs, are a cause for concern.

Prevention Tips

Listed below are a few simple ways to wear sarees safely and comfortably:

l Loosen the petticoat: Reduce pressure on your waistline to minimise friction.

l Consider saree shapewear: Made of elastic with no drawstrings, it offers a gentler fit.

l Use a broader belt: This distributes pressure more evenly compared to a thin string.

l Maintain hygiene: Wear clean petticoats and wash them regularly.

l Rotate the petticoat position: Don’t tie it at the same spot every time.

l Wear comfortable clothes at home and let your skin breathe,

l Let your skin breathe: Choose breathable fabrics.

l Minimise sun exposure: Wear sunscreen and avoid midday sun when possible.

l Regular self-examination: Check your waistline for any changes or signs of irritation.

Importance of Early Detection

It is recommended to consult a doctor if any of these symptoms are observed for a diagnosis and treatment plan. Early cancer detection is critical for successful treatment. When cancer is caught early, it’s at the early stages and hasn’t spread to other parts of the body. This allows for less invasive treatments like surgery or radiation with a higher success rate. Early detection also improves overall prognosis and quality of life after treatment. Regular screenings and self-exams can help identify cancer early, giving the best chance at beating it.

By educating women about the potential SCC risk associated with tight sarees and the importance of regular self-examinations, we can empower them to adopt healthier saree-wearing habits. This awareness can potentially reduce SCC cases in India. Regular screenings and self-exams are the best defense against cancer.

(The writer is a Lead Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore)