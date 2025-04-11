Summer is the perfect time to embrace a laid-back, yet stylish look, and the key to achieving that effortlessly chic vibe is having the right wardrobe essentials. Whether you’re heading to brunch, a beach day, or an evening out, these five must-have items will keep you looking on point all season long

Comfortable Sneakers

Sneakers are no longer just for working out—they’ve become a stylish go-to for everyday outfits. A pair of comfy sneakers can add a sporty and laid-back element to your casual summer looks. Whether you’re pairing them with dresses, skirts, or shorts, sneakers offer the perfect balance of comfort and style. Look for classic white, black, or bold colours to add a modern touch to your wardrobe.

Classic Sunglasses

Not only do sunglasses protect your eyes from the sun’s harmful rays, but they’re also a key accessory that can instantly elevate any look. Whether you go for oversized frames, classic aviators, or trendy cat-eyes, sunglasses are a simple way to add some flair to your summer wardrobe. Choose a pair that complements your face shape and wardrobe, and you’ll be rocking that laid-back chic vibe in no time (Image Courtesy: GKB Opticals)

Lightweight Linen Shirt

Instead of denim, try a breathable linen shirt for a relaxed yet stylish vibe. Linen is the perfect fabric for summer because it’s light, airy, and allows your skin to breathe, keeping you cool even on the hottest days. A linen shirt can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Pair it with shorts or jeans for a casual day look, or tuck it into a skirt or high-waisted pants for a more refined style. It’s a great alternative to denim jackets when you want something breezier.

Floral Whispers

Stay stylish and casual with this must-have in your wardrobe – the Light Pink Floral Printed Liva Schiffli Dress from Navyasa by Liva. With its easy-going silhouette and breezy Schiffli fabric, this dress is perfect for days when you want to look effortlessly put together. The pastel pink base, accented with soft floral prints, keeps it fun and feminine, while the cold-shoulder detail and flared sleeves add a trendy touch. Ideal for brunch dates or casual outings, it’s the kind of piece you’ll keep reaching for all season long. (Image Courtesy: Navyasa by Liva)

Stylish Todd Bag

A Todd bag is a statement accessory that combines both functionality and high fashion. With its sleek design and spacious interior, it’s perfect for keeping your essentials organised while also looking chic. Choose one in a neutral shade like beige, tan, or black for a versatile option that will pair well with nearly anything. A Todd bag adds a sophisticated touch to your summer looks, whether you’re dressing up a casual outfit or finishing off a polished ensemble.