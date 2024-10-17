Stories of strength: Fostering hope for orphaned girls

Dr Laxmi Sharma, an esteemed educator with 24 years of experience in both college and university settings, is a recognised figure in the field of English literature. Honoured with the prestigious R.J. Women’s Achievement Award for her exceptional contributions as an educator, she has also received a National Award for her remarkable work in teaching orphaned girls following the COVID pandemic. Dr. Sharma holds a Ph.D. with a dissertation titled A Study of Cathartic Indignation in the Select Writings of Ruth Prawer Jhabvala and Bharati Mukherjee, highlighting her deep engagement with literary analysis and emotional expression in modern fiction. In this conversation, she shares her experiences, motivations, and advice as an educator and social activist.



What prompted you to focus on teaching orphaned girl children after the COVID pandemic?

The COVID pandemic made it clear that orphaned girls face many challenges, such as isolation and missing out on education. Seeing their struggles inspired me to help. I believe that by supporting their education, we can give them a brighter future and help them overcome obstacles. Every girl deserves a chance to succeed, and I want to be part of that change.

How do you balance your responsibilities as an educator with your work as a social activist?

I balance my work as an educator and social activist by managing my time well. I bring social issues into my classroom discussions and encourage students to get involved in community projects. I also set aside specific times for activism, such as organising events. By connecting teaching and activism, I can inspire my students while helping the community. It’s all about finding ways to do both!

Can you describe some of the initiatives you’ve implemented to support underprivileged children?

I’ve started several initiatives to help underprivileged children. We have after-school programs for tutoring and mentorship, and we offer scholarships to cover school fees and supplies. We also run workshops to teach important life skills, organise food drives to provide healthy meals, and hold health awareness campaigns to help families access resources. These efforts aim to create a supportive environment where children can thrive and succeed.

In your view, what are the key challenges faced by women in the diaspora, as explored in your writing?

In my writing, I highlight several key challenges faced by women in the diaspora. One major issue is the struggle for identity, as they often navigate multiple cultures and expectations. Additionally, many women deal with feelings of isolation and disconnection from their home communities while trying to integrate into new societies. Economic challenges, such as limited job opportunities and discrimination, can further complicate their lives. Moreover, issues like access to healthcare and support networks can be significant hurdles. Overall, these challenges shape their experiences and influence their sense of belonging in both their new and home countries.

What advice would you give to aspiring educators and social activists who wish to make a difference in their communities?

Your passion and commitment can spark real change in your community. As Maya Angelou said, “I have found that among its other benefits, giving liberates the soul of the giver.” Embrace the journey, and let your actions inspire others!