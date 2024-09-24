Sugandha Mishra’s journey from Jalandhar to Mumbai

Growing up in Jalandhar, Sugandha Mishra dreamed of Mumbai, even though it seemed out of reach. With limited opportunities in small towns compared to today’s internet era, breaking into Bollywood was a challenge, but Sugandha, a fourth-generation classical singer from the Indore Gharana, persevered. Opening up on ‘Small Towns, Big Stories’ with Pankaj Dubey, she shared how her strict musical training under her grandfather shaped her early years.

Her musical lineage goes deep - her grandfather, a strict classical music teacher, trained her rigorously from the age of six. Bollywood music was strictly off-limits in their home, yet Sugandha found her creative outlet elsewhere. Sugandha credits her success to the support of her family, especially her uncle, Dr Arun Mishra, who guided her throughout her journey.

It was during her college days that Sugandha realized mimicry came naturally to her. As a trained singer, she had an acute sense of sound and voice, which made impersonating people a breeze. "I would mimic people at home as a child, but it wasn’t until much later that I realised how much I loved it," she recalls. Usha Uthup even requested Sugandha to mimic her after being impressed with her Lata Mangeshkar impressions. That particular act went viral overnight, and by morning, the media was gathered outside her house.

Her journey wasn’t without its hiccups. “People were calling me, furious, asking how I dared to ‘insult’ a legend like Lata ji,” she remembers with a laugh. But it was this viral moment that brought her talent into the spotlight.

After secretly auditioning for ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, Sugandha made the leap to Mumbai, where her mimicry and comedic talents quickly captivated audiences. She has showcased her unique blend of humour and musical skill on popular shows like ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, earning widespread acclaim. Today, Sugandha expertly balances her roles as a singer, comedian, and actor, drawing inspiration from the remarkable versatility of her idol, Kishore Kumar.

Sugandha's love for Mumbai is undeniable. “It’s the city I unknowingly manifested for myself,” she says, reflecting on her journey. But her heart remains rooted in her Punjab heritage, and she hopes to bring more of that culture to the city she now calls home.

Her diverse list of favourites reflects her versatility - Alia Bhatt stands as her favourite actress from the current generation, while Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit remain her all-time icons. In music, she admires Sonu Nigam for his incredible vocal range and versatility and holds Lata Mangeshkar in the highest regard for her timeless, unmatched melodies.

Sugandha is excited about her future in music, and she plans to release her album and complete her doctorate in music at Amritsar University. Sugandha's career may be a beautiful blend of comedy and music, but if one thing’s clear, it’s that her love for music will always be at the core.