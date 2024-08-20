Suki Waterhouse on opening Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London: ‘My nervous system will never be the same’

Singer-actress Suki Waterhouse opened for Taylor Swift during the latter’s London leg of Eras Tour and she is still awestruck.

Along with Paramore, the ‘Good Looking’ singer, 32, opened for one of Swift’s Eras Tour stops in her hometown of London. A day later, she still can’t believe it, reports People magazine.

On Sunday, August 18, Waterhouse shared a sentimental Instagram post including a backstage snap of her and Swift, 34, embracing at Wembley Stadium, as well as some adorable footage from the evening.

As per People, in one of the clips, Waterhouse danced to Swift’s song ‘Karma’ in the stadium’s stands, swinging her hair from side to side, while another video shows the headliner thanking — and praising — Waterhouse for her opening set.

“She’s someone I get to call a friend,” Swift told the crowd in the footage. “I’ve been such a fan of her music for so long. She absolutely crushed it here tonight, and this was her hometown show. Give it up for Suki Waterhouse.”

Waterhouse revealed that “the last time I was at Wembley I was dancing my ass off at the Reputation tour.”

“Never did I think the next time I’d be here would be opening for my favourite artist with my friends and family in the crowd”, she continued. “Thank you @taylorswift for this once in a lifetime opportunity to perform in my beloved London and for the unwavering support in my own journey as an artist.”

“You are the world’s biggest and brightest star”, she added of Swift. “I love you so much”. Then, the ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ star said that she is forever changed, joking, “My nervous system will never be the same after last night”.

Referencing the final image in the photo dump — a throwback shot of her rocking Swift’s 1989 merch, she concluded: “Someone go tell this girl on the last slide she just opened for ERAS BABY.”