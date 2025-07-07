Tanusree Shankar to light up Hyderabad stage with ‘Monsoon Dreams’

Hyderabadis set to witness an evening of expressive dance and cultural splendour as legendary dancer-choreographer Tanusree Shankar brings her celebrated production, Monsoon Dreams, to the city. Presented by Chowrangee, a growing platform for the arts in Hyderabad, the performance will take place on July 26, 2025 at the historic Taramati Baradari.

Monsoon Dreams is more than just a dance show—it’s a poetic tribute to the season of renewal. Through evocative choreography and visual storytelling, the production captures the rhythms of the monsoon, the emotions it stirs, and the eternal cycle of longing, loss, and hope. Drawing from Indian classical traditions and infused with contemporary flair, the performance promises an immersive sensory experience for audiences.

At the heart of the evening is Tanusree Shankar, an icon of contemporary Indian dance and the artistic director of the Tanusree Shankar Dance Company. A pioneer in her field, she carries forward the Uday Shankar legacy, blending Indian classical and folk dance with elements of Western movement. Her company has performed in over 40 countries, earning acclaim for productions that are as intellectually rich as they are visually stunning.

Recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and the Woman of Excellence Award by FICCI, Tanusree Shankar’s work bridges cultures and generations. Monsoon Dreams, like much of her repertoire, explores the universal human spirit through dance—rooted in heritage, yet constantly evolving.

The evening is hosted by Chowrangee, a Hyderabad-based initiative by the Bengal and Beyond Foundation, committed to fostering cross-cultural dialogue through theatre, music, dance, and visual arts. Inspired by Bengal’s cultural ethos, Chowrangee creates inclusive spaces for meaningful artistic experiences, aiming to bridge India’s diverse communities through creativity.

With Monsoon Dreams, Chowrangee continues its mission to offer high-calibre performances that engage, inspire, and bring together audiences through shared artistic expression.