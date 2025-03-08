The nation can’t advance if half of its population is left behind: Shikha Goel

A half-day program, “EmpowerHer: Accelerating Equality and Empowerment,” was held on Thursday at The Marvel Hall in T-Hub, Madhapur.

The Women Empowerment Committee of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) organized the event to mark and celebrate Women’s Day. Ms. Shikha Goel, Director General of Police, Women Safety Wing, Telangana, was the chief guest.

Addressing over 300 participants, Ms. Shikha Goel said that empowerment is not just about fairness and equality—it is about development and nation-building. “The nation can’t advance if half of its population is left behind. Empowerment can’t occur in a vacuum; it requires an ecosystem,” she emphasized.

Speaking further, she highlighted Telangana Police’s leadership in India through various initiatives. She cited a few initiatives, such as She Teams and Bharosa, among others. “She Teams were created with the aim of ensuring safety and security for women,” she said. “For this, we create general awareness and integrate technology.”

She also spoke about the Bharosa support center, which works on a holistic convergence approach, providing victims in distress with all necessary help and support in one place, away from the police. She shared that India’s apex court, the Supreme Court, has appreciated the Bharosa model.

The senior police officer also discussed SAHAS, a program that aims to strengthen the support ecosystem for women facing workplace sexual harassment.

Another promising initiative, T Safe, represents a significant step toward creating a safer and more secure environment for all citizens. Launched by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, T Safe prioritizes safety and security. Travel Safe (T-Safe) is a ride-monitoring service for women introduced by the Telangana Police, she added.

R Ravi Kumar, Senior Vice President of FTCCI, stated that every day is Women’s Day and that there is no need for a special day to celebrate it.

“To achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047, every Indian must dedicate at least one hour a day to upskilling themselves,” he added. In her opening remarks, Dr. Tasneem Shariff said, “The power to become a leader is within us.”

“Women lead nations, corporations, and innovations—yet they make up only 8% of Fortune 500 CEOs,” she noted. She further highlighted that gender disparity, workplace biases, and safety concerns continue to hinder women’s full potential. “At the current pace, full gender equality could take nearly 300 years,” she pointed out.

A few prominent speakers at the event included Ms. Keerthy Reddy, Founder & CEO of Bold Fuse; Ms. Purnima Kamble, Senior Partner at Fox Mandal Foundation; Ms. Aakanksha Kumar, Chief Engagement Head for Telangana and AP at Image Consulting Business Institute, FTCCI; and Ms. Sylvia Smetana, Founder of Divershefy.

The program featured multiple sessions on health, wellness, safety, legal rights, personal grooming, branding, and a fireside chat on Raising the Standard – Achieving CXO-Level Excellence.

Over 300 women professionals, entrepreneurs, aspiring businesswomen, students, young women, HR and organizational leaders, and individuals passionate about women’s rights participated in the event.