They want fresh & unique content

ActressAnjumm Fakih, known for her powerful roles in hit shows like Kundali Bhagya and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, is all set to embark on a refreshing new chapter in her career with the reality show Choriya Chaliye Gaon. The show, which takes city girls into the heart of rural India, promises a unique blend of culture, adventure, and personal discovery.

In a candid conversation, Anjumm spoke about the evolving nature of content consumption, especially among the youth. “The audience keeps changing every few years. Today’s youth are more vocal, curious, and eager to explore fresh, meaningful stories,” she noted, emphasizing the importance of innovation in storytelling.

Praising the show’s concept, Anjumm shared her enthusiasm: “India is full of talent and creativity. Hats off to the team that came up with Choriya Chaliye Gaon. We’re not shooting in a glamorous city, but in an actual village—that’s where real India lives. I believe this show will strike a chord with both urban and rural viewers.” She added, “Whether the show becomes a hit or not is up to the audience. If they connect with it, it’ll thrive. If not, we pack up. It’s that straightforward.”

Although born in a village, Anjumm confessed she hasn’t returned to one in over 15 years. “Being a city girl now, this show offers me a chance to reconnect with my roots in an entirely new village,” she said. “I’m nervous and excited. It’s unpredictable—but that’s what makes it so thrilling.”

She also expressed her continued loyalty to Zee TV, stating, “All my popular characters have been on Zee. So whenever I get an opportunity to collaborate again, I never say no.”

Calling Choriya Chaliye Gaon “fresh, innovative, and full of surprises,” Anjumm believes audiences will enjoy watching how city-bred girls adapt to rural life. With her passion and curiosity intact, this new adventure promises both entertainment and insight into the contrast between modernity and tradition.