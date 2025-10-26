Threads of strength: Celebrating womanhood through art

In a vibrant display of emotion, texture, and storytelling, artist Rupavani Talari unveils her latest collection of paintings and ink drawings. Her works explore the layered dimensions of womanhood—identity, empowerment, resilience, and transformation—woven seamlessly with fabric and text. Each artwork stands as a visual dialogue between strength and fragility, echoing the voices of women across generations.

Rupavani’s journey into art began during her stay in France, where she immersed herself in creative exploration while her husband worked there. Upon returning to India, she deepened her artistic study and evolved a unique mixed-media style that blends fabric, handwoven lace, and acrylics. Each piece in the exhibition carries a textual narrative—phrases like “No, I don’t want to be another flower”—interlaced within layers of colour and texture, transforming the canvas into a living conversation.

Influenced by artists such as Judy Chicago, Anita Dube, Shilpa Gupta, Sheela Gowda, and Barbara Kruger, Rupa embraces materials traditionally overlooked in mainstream modern art. “The way Judy Chicago used fabric and embroidery in Dinner Party fascinated me,” she shares. “I wanted to create a similar emotional and material resonance where women’s stories are heard and celebrated.”

Her signature element—the handwoven lace—serves as both symbol and structure. Representing femininity and the unseen labor of women, the lace’s delicate intricacy contrasts with Rupa’s bold brushstrokes and vivid acrylics, reflecting a dialogue between softness and strength, fragility and endurance. Through this tapestry of influences and materials, Rupavani Talari’s exhibition becomes more than an art showcase—it’s a celebration of the female spirit, transforming the gallery into a space of reflection, resistance, and renewal.

The exhibition runs at Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, Madhapur, Hyderabad, till October 28, 2025.