Live
- India emerges as strong performing market for global consumer giants
- EAM Jaishankar wishes Austria on National Day, reaffirms commitment to advance partnership
- Karnataka’s Srishti Kiran clinches maiden international title at ITF J30 in Cabarete
- George Clooney recollects driving around Tony Bennettm getting yelled at by Frank Sinatra
- Union Minister launches coastal cleanup drive in Gujarat's Bhavnagar
- Pangolin smuggling racket busted in Gujarat's Rajkot, three arrested
- Andhra Pradesh bus fire tragedy: Bodies of 18 victims handed over to families
- Direct flights between Agartala-Bagdogra and Agartala-Silchar to boost air connectivity
- Bihar fodder scam: Seven of 75 cases linked to Lalu Yadav my prized trophies, says ex-CBI officer Upendra Nath Biswas
- AP Transport Department Intensifies Checks Following Kurnool Bus Tragedy
Threads of strength: Celebrating womanhood through art
At the Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, Madhapur, artist Rupavani Talari showcases a powerful collection of paintings and ink drawings that celebrate womanhood in all its forms. Blending fabric, handwoven lace, and acrylics, her mixed-media works explore themes of identity, empowerment, and resilience. Each piece carries evocative text and textures, transforming the gallery into a space where women’s voices and stories come alive
In a vibrant display of emotion, texture, and storytelling, artist Rupavani Talari unveils her latest collection of paintings and ink drawings. Her works explore the layered dimensions of womanhood—identity, empowerment, resilience, and transformation—woven seamlessly with fabric and text. Each artwork stands as a visual dialogue between strength and fragility, echoing the voices of women across generations.
Rupavani’s journey into art began during her stay in France, where she immersed herself in creative exploration while her husband worked there. Upon returning to India, she deepened her artistic study and evolved a unique mixed-media style that blends fabric, handwoven lace, and acrylics. Each piece in the exhibition carries a textual narrative—phrases like “No, I don’t want to be another flower”—interlaced within layers of colour and texture, transforming the canvas into a living conversation.
Influenced by artists such as Judy Chicago, Anita Dube, Shilpa Gupta, Sheela Gowda, and Barbara Kruger, Rupa embraces materials traditionally overlooked in mainstream modern art. “The way Judy Chicago used fabric and embroidery in Dinner Party fascinated me,” she shares. “I wanted to create a similar emotional and material resonance where women’s stories are heard and celebrated.”
Her signature element—the handwoven lace—serves as both symbol and structure. Representing femininity and the unseen labor of women, the lace’s delicate intricacy contrasts with Rupa’s bold brushstrokes and vivid acrylics, reflecting a dialogue between softness and strength, fragility and endurance. Through this tapestry of influences and materials, Rupavani Talari’s exhibition becomes more than an art showcase—it’s a celebration of the female spirit, transforming the gallery into a space of reflection, resistance, and renewal.
The exhibition runs at Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, Madhapur, Hyderabad, till October 28, 2025.