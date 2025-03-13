Thriving in tech world: How women can take control of their careers

The article highlights how women are still underrepresented in tech, making up only 30% of the workforce, but change is happening. India leads with 43% women in STEM. Challenges like biases, imposter syndrome, and lack of role models still persist. To succeed, women should build strong networks, continue learning, seek mentorship, and embrace leadership roles. Resilience is key, as setbacks and bias are inevitable. By 2027, the number of women in tech roles is expected to grow, but progress requires focused efforts in education, workplace culture, and mentorship. Women must take charge of their careers to inspire the next generation.

The principle of diversity and the value women bring to the workforce has been an ongoing discussion. From overlooking their contributions to developing policies that encourage women to join and stay in the workforce, we’ve walked a long path. However, there is still much to be desired when it comes to creating an environment where women can unapologetically be ambitious.

Women remain vastly underrepresented in tech—comprising roughly 30% of the current workforce, according to the UNESCO Global Education Monitoring Report. But a seismic shift is underway. A generation of fearless women is rewriting the narrative, not just claiming a seat at the tech table, but building their own. India leads the charge in women’s STEM participation, boasting a world-leading 43% according to the United Nations.

While we may be faring better compared to other countries, its hardly the time to rest on our laurels. Subtle biases and stark stereotypes often stack the deck against us. This includes the confidence gap, where women hesitate to take on challenges unless they feel certain they meet every qualification. Imposter syndrome sows seeds of doubt, and the isolation of being the only woman in a meeting or on a screen, and scant role models obscure their path to success. The tech world’s relentless pace, combined with caregiving demands and societal expectations, adds significant pressure.

It is heartening to see organisations recognising these challenges and taking steps to realign the corporate culture to ensure the professional and personal life of women can co-exist. The industry’s growth offers chances for everyone, but increasing women’s participation requires focused effort across multiple areas, including education, workplace culture, and mentorship.

As organisations work towards building equity, women leaders are leading the transformation by stepping up, breaking glass ceilings, and paving the way for the next generation. I often get asked how women can prepare themselves and build a strong case for their career advancement. Here are a few things I believe can help us grow and get the recognition we deserve.

Build Your Network

Tech isn’t just about coding or systems—it’s about people and your tribe matters the most. A strong network can open doors, offer support, and amplify your voice.

Look in the company you work at – do you see role models that you would like to emulate? Talk to them and seek guidance. And regular presence at industry events and being part of women-in-tech groups can open newer vistas. Further, it helps to set a goal to connect with one new person in your field each month. It could be a LinkedIn message or a quick chat at a conference to foster strong relationships and build resilience. Or contributing to online communities and forums.

Sharpen Your Skills to Stay Ahead of the Curve

The tech world moves fast and staying relevant means embracing lifelong learning. Whether it’s mastering AI, cloud computing, or cybersecurity, invest in skills that align with your goals. Identify one skill gap and commit 30 minutes a week to learning it. Small, consistent steps compound into big wins, so don’t just chase trends—anticipate them.

Seek Mentorship—Learn from Those Who’ve Been There

A good mentor can help you steer complicated workplace dynamics, offer feedback, and champion your growth. Look for someone who’s walked a path you wish to stride forward in. While traditional mentorship platforms do thrive, exploring digital communities and creating online platforms can open newer vistas to find advice, support and share knowledge. Women supporting women is what the tech world requires.

Own Your Seat at the Table

There’s often a hesitation among women to take on leadership roles, fearing they’re not ready. But then there’s never anyone who is ever fully prepared. Leadership isn’t about perfection—it’s about courage. Step up for that high-visibility project, speak up in meetings, and don’t shy away from tough decisions. And the next time an opportunity arises, say yes without overthinking.

Cultivate Resilience & Turn Setbacks into Comebacks

Rejection, failure, and bias will happen. A thriving career isn’t about avoiding them but bouncing back stronger. After a setback, write down one lesson learned and one step forward. Keep moving—progress beats perfection every time.

By 2027, women in technology positions within non-tech firms are expected to increase by nearly 25% across every level, from entry-level freshers to C-Suite executives, according to Women at the Heart of India’s Digital Evolution report from TeamLease Digital.

It further notes that 19.4 lakh women worked in these roles in 2023, with growth projected at 24.3%, reaching 24.1 lakh by 2027. However, their growth requires determined efforts across the board – starting from early education exposure to STEM.

The tech industry needs women who are bold, brilliant, and unafraid to lead. Every challenge is a chance to rewrite the narrative, and every success you claim inspires someone else to follow.

Take charge of your career. Finally, lead from the front.