Unveiling Beauty Secrets

Kajol R Paswwan is one of the leading names in the makeup industry today. Time and time again, he has received a flurry of compliments and several accolades for his splendid work on the artistry of makeup. She established herself as a makeup artist in 2014. Since then, she has been recognised by leading wedding portals, magazines, and newspapers as one of the best bridal artists.



About her journey as a makeup artist, Kajol R Paswwan says, “Well, my journey with makeup started at the age of 18 when I was auditioning for modelling in a TVC and saw how these young girls were so well groomed, and they had this entourage of makeup team making them look glamorous. That’s when my calling to become an MUA started because I understood how much I loved dolling people up and enhancing their beauty. I switched my career at that moment to join a makeup course and started levelling up in this field, but I constantly learned online and offline from some of the best artists out there. Along with learning, I also started working for a bare minimum amount to get the brides ready, and that’s when everything kickstarted for me.”

Her desperation was her major inspiration, says Kajol. She says, “My desperation was my inspiration: I have seen my family go through major life struggles, not just financially but emotionally. I could not go to a good college or get out of the house after 6 pm. These are the few things that were a big trigger for me then. The amount of hardships I have seen alongside my family has inspired me, and I knew I had to get out of it no matter what and give my family a better life. To hone my skills, I took advanced courses, attended workshops, and collaborated with other talented artists.”

She says, “Working with diverse clients and constantly experimenting with various makeup styles further refined my expertise. Since then, there has been no looking back on my makeup learnings – a constant growth and upskill process led me here.”

She recollects some notable moments or milestones as a celebrity makeup artist. She says, “The day I started my academy, it was the most significant milestone in my career. I always wanted to create a platform that gives people a roadmap for a successful industry career. My academy is a one-stop destination for everyone who wants to make a mark in the industry, and I provide my students with everything that I did not have while working to become a makeup artist.”

There have been multiple challenges along the way but she overcome them. She says, “I was a girl with big dreams, and I came from a humble background where I have seen my parents struggle. I knew I had to build skills and do something big for myself to provide the comfort my family was striving for, and that’s what inspired me to make this career. I needed a better mentor to help me understand the correct path to start my career and how to get going about it. With no one besides me, I had to figure out the entire journey in a very lengthy process which could have been easier if I would have had makeup leaders who would have given me internship opportunities, made me understand what would be the appropriate way to start a business and scale it step by step.”

How do you stay current on cosmetics trends and techniques? Do you have any go-to resources or sources of inspiration? “The makeup industry is growing and evolving every day. I watch many trending makeup videos and read blogs from many of my favourite makeup artists. I also upgrade myself with international makeup artists. Since I’m associated with many wedding portals, I always keep myself updated about the t

What advice would you give aspiring makeup artists who wish to pursue a career in the industry, especially in celebrity makeup? “For aspiring makeup artists, I would emphasise the importance of continuous learning and perseverance. Taking specialised courses, working with professionals, and building a diverse portfolio are crucial steps to success. Understand the market and its needs and show up every day. Remember, every experience, even failure, contributes to your artistic growth.”

She describes her future goals and aspirations as a makeup artist, “My mission is to empower women, help them pursue a career, be financially independent and resilient. I want to create opportunities and bring the ultimate transformation in the industry by providing opportunities to every dreamer who wants to make it big and help them cultivate this craft, guiding them through their journey to become an artist. Currently, I have a power team of 50 incredible women.”