Urvashi Dholakia gears up for hard-core physical tasks in ‘The 50’

Actress Urvashi Dholakia who is all set to participate in the upcoming reality show The 50, has spoken to IANS about her excitement and also highlighted that she will be putting to display her never seen before strength during tasks.

Talking about The 50 inculcating many physical tasks and activities as a part of the game, Urvashi said, “There are many physical activities in the show, and you will surely get to see how much strength and power I have once I get there.”

The actress speaking about her excitement on participating in the biggest reality show, said, “I am excited and nervous at the same time, as I always am before starting something new, but I am really looking forward to this show. It is not like any other reality show and has a very different format.” She added, “I am not scared; for me, it feels like an adventure and a completely new experience.”

When asked about any strategy that she would be using for the game show, Urvashi said, “As of now, I don’t have any strategy planned. If someone else has one, I will probably learn something from them.” She added, “I did a reality show back in 2012, and after so many years, doing something similar again feels new.”

The actress also mentioned that she is thrilled to see who all are participating in the show along with her. “I am looking forward to meeting all the contestants, though we don’t really know who is coming or going until we enter the house or palace.”

For the uninitiated, popular names such as Karan Patel, Archana Gautam, and Divya Aggarwal, along with social media star Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Faisu, have been confirmed as contestants on the upcoming reality show “The 50.”

A source close to IANS, had confirmed that Karan Patel, Archana Gautam, Divya Aggarwal, and Faisu will be seen as contestants on the show and that a huge set had been erected in the Madh Island area of Mumbai.

Produced by Banijay Asia, The 50 is India’s upcoming large-scale reality show. Tur show that will be streaming soon on JioHotstar and Colors, promises a bold new format set to disrupt the Indian reality TV playbook.

The show adapted from the popular French series Les Cinquante, features 50 contestants in a lavish palace setting with no fixed rules for unpredictable drama, strategy, and politics.