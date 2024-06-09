Walking is Learning and Discovering

When I dare to ask my wife to go out on morning walks daily for health benefits, she retorts by saying that she walks miles in the house every day! It may be true because it is part of her domestic chores. Of course, walking long distances for a political purpose is something our politicians love to undertake with lots of fanfare! During the Covid pandemic, thousands of people walked to their destinations, weathering many challenges. Remember the long journey of 1232 km by four poor labor boys bicycling their way home to Bihar. But walking for a cause for 70 days across six states is really something laudable and extraordinary.

Gita Balakrishnan, 53, has achieved that extraordinary feat for a personal reason.

An architect by profession, Gita wanted to see different types of designs of buildings, temples, bridges, and other private and public structures. In her own words, “it was a long journey for Arcause” (a cause for architects). Through these, she wanted to see our culture, history, and social and religious bondings in colorful life patterns.

This expedition was, in fact, her ‘Quest’ to discover India and to discover herself. In her long and arduous journey on foot from Kolkata to Delhi through Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana, Gita met hundreds of people, saw their lives, heard their stories, felt their love and magnanimity, tasted their food and hospitality, and observed their languages, labor, and grit.

Before kicking off her long and lonely journey on foot on 13th February 2022 from the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, Gita had done lots of homework and meticulously planned her entire program. On the second day, she was overpowered with excitement on reaching the historical place of Antpur in West Bengal. It was here, way back in 1886, that Vivekananda and some other disciples of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa took an oath to pledge their lives to the service of humankind.

On the third day, Gita met hundreds of high school students at Arambagh, and during her interaction with them, she realized that it was yet another way of discovering our new India. Her meeting with the Adivasi people on her first rest day at Madhabpur turned out to be an exciting and educative experience. Their simple lives and humble houses, in particular, taught her many life lessons. She made it a point to rest for a full day after walking for a week.

During her first day in Jharkhand, Gita met many children of kiln workers and saw the yeoman service rendered by ASHA NGO for the benefit and betterment of these children. Later, at a public high school, she spoke on the topic, “Design as a Career,” arranged by a Ranchi architect.

On the 25th day of her mission, Gita was touched by the welcome she received at Dudhi Tehsil of Uttar Pradesh. When about 200 people mobbed her out of curiosity at a tea stall, it made headlines in many local newspapers. Later, on her way, she happened to see two churches: one in ruins for want of funds, and the other a well-maintained big congregation under a young Muslim caretaker! Her meetings with government school teachers, Anganwadi workers, and college students etched fond memories in her mind.

Out of 70 days of her journey, Gita walked almost 30 days through Madhya Pradesh, from her 29th day to the 59th day! Everything here touched her, be it the huge power plants, the enthralling hospitality of ordinary people, local architects and students, the temples in Khajuraho, and tourist attractions. She was delighted to see the dedication and commitment of doctors and other medical staff in attending and treating people at Majholi under the auspices of the ‘Lifeline Express’ of the Impact India Foundation. The activities at TARAgram and the rivers of the state are among the other ‘showstoppers’ for Gita.

After spending a couple of days walking through Haryana, Gita entered the National Capital on her 69th day. She began her last lap at 6:45 AM from Raj Ghat and finished the long and meandering adventurous journey at the Red Fort. A momentous and red-letter day in her life, marking a magnum opus feat. After this achievement, Gita felt empty within herself and sat alone weeping for no reason. She could notice some perceivable transformation in herself. It was not only a physical journey but also a journey into herself. She rediscovered herself.