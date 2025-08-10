Wamiqa Gabbi launches project Miss South India UK in Hyderabad

Hyderabad witnessed a glamorous beginning today as Bollywood actress Wamiqa Gabbi inaugurated Project Miss South India UK at the Taj Deccan. Organized by Stardust Pageants, this year-long international beauty pageant aims to empower young South Indian women of Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam heritage, aged 18–28, living in the United Kingdom.

Running from July 2025 to July 2026, the initiative goes beyond the boundaries of a conventional beauty contest, positioning itself as a cultural and talent-driven platform. Over the course of the year, contestants will participate in extensive grooming workshops, cultural showcases, media promotions, and interactive sessions, leading up to a grand finale in the UK.

The event will feature four prestigious regional crowns — Miss Telugu UK, Miss Tamil UK, Miss Kannada UK, and Miss Malayalam UK — with the ultimate honor of Miss South India UK awarded at the conclusion.

Winners will not only receive custom-designed crowns and cash prizes but also secure modeling contracts and international opportunities, offering them a springboard to expand their careers and visibility on a global scale.

Speaking at the launch, Wamiqa Gabbi praised the initiative for blending beauty, culture, and empowerment, noting its potential to give young South Indian women a platform to express themselves, celebrate their heritage, and reach new heights internationally.

With its blend of tradition, talent, and global exposure, Project Miss South India UK is set to redefine beauty pageants for the diaspora community.