A Decade of inspiration

Archana Rao Label which was launched as the brainchild of Archana Rao completes ten years of its journey. In 2012 the label debuted in India with Lakme Fashion Week under the gen-next category, and in 2013 she won the 'Vogue India Fashion Fund'. Archana inaugurated her flagship store in Hyderabad in 2015. In 2018, she ventured into costume designing with period drama "Mahanati", which won the National Award for costume in 2019. Having created over 15 collections and designed costumes for 10 movies, Archana Rao Label has established itself as a powerhouse in the fashion industry. Over the past decade, Archana has carved a niche for herself among the fashion romantics with her decidedly feminine designs.



In a conversation with The Hans India, Archana Rao shares her ups and down in fashion industry. Let's have a look into it.

"Being a Hyderabad based fashion designer, I take inspiration from effortless multicultural traditions and all things vintage. Growing up hearing stories of Nizami charm & splendour, we are constantly tweaking, transforming and redefining what the city has given to us as culture," says Archana.

Signature detailing recreated with a fresh perspective - a narrative where the past meets the present, keeping our love for vintage alive, this collection is an ode to our best sellers over the past ten years. The most exquisite fabrics, delicately enhanced using different forms of embroideries. Silhouettes, easy and familiar with a fresh take on colours, combinations and detail. It speaks of ease through a mix of versatile and transitional pieces that are a joy to adorn and at the cornerstone of this collection.

Speaking about the brand completing ten years, Archana said, "Well, I truly feel humble. It's been 10 years and I'm also very optimistic about the future and thinking, it's been ten years what shall I do for the next ten years. That's just a plan with going live on my and also my costume designing journey has begun a couple of years ago so really looking forward to that part of my designing career take off as well."

Speaking about her favourite designer, She says, "One of my favorite designers in India is Sabyasachi, I just love everything he creates. I think he creates a brilliant esthetic and which is so true to India as of today and internationally."

She says that conceptualization of collections is her favorite part of being a designer. "I think my favorite part of being a designer is the conceptualization of collections I love coming up with a story behind every collection and creating a little collection after the other and that's what inspires me to tell a story through your clothing," says Archana.

Speaking about most important moment in her journey, She said, "I think one of the most important or cherished memories has to be winning the Woke Fashion Fund in 2013 because the fashion fund happened to me when I was fairly younger and was just trying to figure out the future and when the fashion fund happened it opened so many doors for me and was noticed for my work and it was such an incredible opportunity and brilliant platform. I feel like I'm known today because of the fashion fund win it has been such an incredibly satisfying journey. I still remember all the lovely people I met it's just an amazing feeling."

When Archana was questioned about balancing design sensibity and demands of market, she said, "Striking a balance between design sensibility and the demands of the market is something that you can only excel at with time and effort. When you are starting as a designer you have many moments when you are experimenting and not sure how the market will take it but with time it is a very acquired kind of skill and it will come to you with time."

Speaking about her latest collections, Archana said, "The latest collection I'm presenting is at the blenders pride fashion nights. We are making all our finest styles of the last decade revisiting and redesigning them for today."

"Blenders Pride fashion tour was something that I have always looked up to as a designer it is been something that I have grown up watching and it's something that I have always admired. When Blenders pride fashion night approached, I was very excited to be a part of a brand that I have always looked up to it was also the 10 year of the brand this year it's a decade of inspiration and the timing was perfect that it happened to be in my city Hyderabad so, the collaboration seemed just perfect," she added.

Confidence is what reached me in this decade of journey. "It feels great completing a decade and it only feels like yesterday that I started off but honestly, I think today I'm just more comfortable in my own esthetic like I know what I want to make and that confidence is something that came to with time and also really excited for the future. I feel like there is much more to achieve.