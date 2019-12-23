A gift of the special season

When it's time to start shopping for the holidays—whether you're getting it done early or making last-minute trips to the storeyou may not always know what you want to get everyone on your list, but you know you want to get them the best Christmas gifts possible.

Further to that, sharing a couple of interesting gift ideas to get you covered this year:

Ayurveda Wonderland - A place where feeling good comes from nature's most potent extracts.

Supplement the skin with intense hydration to help it combat the switching season with the moisture combos and value packs. Pick your ayurvedic surprise for your loved ones this Christmas

Leather Jackets: Whether you're looking for a feminine, leather wrap-around or a badass bomber to gift it to a friend or yourself, Hidesign has you covered with its new collection of leather jackets.

New leather jackets will not only keep you warm this season but make a style statement for a #OOTD ensemble. The label introduces five swag-worthy jackets for women.

Handcrafted and lightweight, the jackets are designed to protect in low temperatures and let you easily transition from day-to-night.

Homemade Christmas gifts -Marble Mugs: Use nail polish to create one-of-a-kind mugs, that you could even gift with a hot chocolate kit.

The best part is you could gift these to multiple people at once, and be guaranteed for neither of them to be the same.

Homemade Christmas gifts -Mug Coasters: Use a cookie cutter to create your own perfectly round coasters, and then delicately paint them by end.

Homemade Christmas gifts - Easy Fimo Tube Necklace: These necklaces look much more expensive than they are, and while they take a ~little~ bit more effort than some of the other DIY Christmas gifts on this list, they're so worth it.

Homemade Chocolates: This could probably be the best gift for any season, since it's the time of spreading cheer and happiness in one's life what could be better than homemade chocolate