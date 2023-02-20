A night of celebration

Shivaratri was celebrated with scintillating classical dance programs at the open auditorium at Jagannath Temple, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The refurbished outdoor stage was decorated with dance Sculptures surmounted by a Temple Dome as a backdrop. A vast concourse of Devotees in thousands thronged and immensely appreciated the cultural recitals. The Kalinga Cultural Trust arranged a series of performances of different dance forms which were enthralling.



The first set of performances featured Nihanthri Reddy, a senior student of late Kuchipudi legend Padmashri Dr Sobha Naidu; and her disciples. First the solo item "Bho Shambho" was deftly enacted with complete mastery of nritta. The dance of Nataraja the infinite perfect one shone on stage. The melody matched the rich rhythmic sequences of this flowing dance style. Nihanthri's spectacular poses evoked enthusiastic applause as her poise and balance were superb. "Ayagiri Nandini" invoking the Goddess was done competently by the students. Next "Harivarasanam", "Ambashtakam" and finally "Paluke Bangaramayena" in which Bhakta Ramadasu beseeches his Deity Lord Rama to speak with him and succour him completed the recital.

Samridhi, Mohiniattam student of Anita Muktaashourya danced the Shiva Panchakshara Stotram in praise of Lord Shiva. In her sparkling white costume with gold borders Samridhi resembled a beautiful Swan in a shimmer of golden light. Her hastha abhinaya was perfect as she depicted the three-eyed Lord Neelakantha, wearing a Garland of Snakes with Ashes smeared over his body. Her elegantly delicate gestures paired with detailed abhinaya expressions portrayed the Lord being worshipped with Flowers and Sandal Paste. Eyes flashed myriad looks as her mobile face radiated a palette of moods in mukha abhinaya to match the images conjured up by her natya. Sedate deliberation is the hallmark of this enchanting Kerala art form which requires great skill and flawless execution as the measured movements make flaws easy to identify.

A daintily jewelled precision of nritta characterised the young dancer as an emerging talent. Rama Devi's Bharatanatyam students were fifty in number. Starting with pushpanjali, they went on to perform Mysore jathi and jathiswaram in saveri. The Stage danced with colours as they ably enacted Natesha kauthvam hailing Mahadeva who is worshipped by Gods and Sages holding a Trident riding Nandi. The vigour and sheer energy of the young performers as they came together and then went apart in choreographic evolutions created the illusion of even the stage dance figures coming to life to dance with them! Kalabhairava ashtakam depicted the fearsome aspect of Shiva. Annamacharya krithi with thillana concluded the programs.