Add oats to your beauty regime

Your kitchen is full of ingredients that will help you get that glowing skin. One such ingredient is oats. Oats are one of the healthiest ingredients one can consume every day. But apart from its numerous health benefits, It has a range of beauty benefits for your skin and hair. Oats have a grainy texture that makes them an excellent exfoliator. Oatmeal also helps in normalizing the pH levels of the skin by not just softening it but also by dealing with skin issues like inflammation and redness or itching post-breakout.



When the skin looks dull with sweat and oil deposits, scrubs can work wonders, cleansing the skin, removing dead cells, closing the pores and brightening the skin. Indeed, scrubs play an important role by keeping the pores free of clogged oil, thus preventing blackheads and pimples. There are many grainy substances that can be used at home as scrub ingredients, like ground almonds, rice powder, wheat bran and even oats. These have to be mixed with other ingredients to make a scrub, like yogurt, rose water, milk, orange juice and so on. Then the mixture is rubbed gently on the skin and then washed off.

Oats, which are used for making porridge, are easily available at large grocery stores. They have several beauty benefits too. For instance, oats help to reduce oiliness by soaking up excess oil from the skin. It contains compounds that are known as saponins, which are natural cleansers. They help to remove dirt and oil that clog the pores. Thus, they help to prevent blackheads and also acne. Oats also have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and are thus most beneficial for the skin.

A blackhead is a primary acne lesion. In order to prevent acne, we need to prevent blackheads. If blackheads form, methods should be used to dislodge and remove them, although this is easier said than done. Blackheads should not be pinched with the nails, as this can lead to infection and acne. Blackheads form easily on oily skin with enlarged pores. To prevent and dislodge blackheads, the oats should be mixed with egg white and applied on the areas with blackheads. Leave it on for a few minutes, so that it dries. When it dries, dampen with water and rub gently with small circular movements. Wash off with plenty of water. This treatment not only cleanses the pores, but also dislodges the blackheads. Both egg white and oats also help to reduce oiliness.

Or, take two tablespoons of oats, three tablespoons of plain yogurt and a half tablespoon lemon juice. Mix into a fine paste and apply on the areas with tiny blackheads, like the nose or chin. After 15 minutes, wash off with warm water.

Mix 2 tablespoons oats, 3 tablespoons ,buttermilk and 1 teaspoon honey and make a paste .Apply this paste on your face and uncovered areas and let it dry naturally and wash it with clean fresh water

Take 2 tablespoons oatmeal and add one tablespoon honey and mix it together. Mix raw milk in it to make a paste on normal consistency. Apply this paste on your skin and wash it off with fresh water after 30 minutes

Regular usage of this oatmeal face pack combats the dryness of the skin keeping it supple, softer and moisturized.

This is an excellent way to remove adamant sun tan for all skin types.

In a bowl, take two tablespoons of oatmeal and add one tablespoon of honey. Mix it well and add a few drops of rose water. Apply this on your face for 20 minutes and then wash off with lukewarm water. Your skin will feel smooth and fresh!

Grind two tablespoons of oats into a fine powder. Next, purée one tomato and add this to the oats powder along with two tablespoons of rose water. Apply this on your face and neck, and let it sit for 15 minutes. Wash with lukewarm water.

Make the pack by mixing a small piece of raw papaya, two tablespoons of oats, a bit of water and one teaspoon of almond oil. Apply this on your face for 15 minutes and then wash off. Skin will be visibly rejuvenated.

Simply mix one mashed banana with two teaspoons of oats. Massage this paste on your face for 15 to 20 minutes in circular motions and wash it off with water. For best results, use it twice a week.

You can make Oatmeal deep-moisturizing mask with mashed banana and oatmeal mixed with almond oil. Once you mix the ingredients well, you can apply it all over your face. Almond oil provides hydration to your dry skin and also has anti-ageing properties just like bananas which also heal blemishes. Oatmeal is loaded with rich proteins and lipids that give it potent emollient properties.

Take two tablespoons of oatmeal, and add a bit of turmeric powder and a few drops of rose water to make the pack. Apply this on your face and scrub gently. Wash it off after 10 minutes and see the difference for yourself.

Mix one tablespoon each of oats and raw milk in a bowl. Next, add one tablespoon of organic almond oil to it and mix well. Apply this on your scalp and roots, and leave it on for 30 minutes. Wash your hair with cold water and a mild shampoo.

Actually, oats can also help with acne. This is because oats also contain zinc and this helps in reducing inflammation, which has a healing effect on the skin by helping to reduce inflammation and the action of the bacteria. Face masks can be made by mixing the oats with tomato paste or yogurt. Or, two teaspoons of boiled oats can be mixed with 3 tablespoons of yogurt.

A scrub can also be made for normal to dry skin, using oats. Mix oats with sugar and coconut oil. Apply it on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Leave it on for about 20 minutes. Use wet cotton wool to gently wipe it off the face. The coconut oil helps to soften and nourish the skin, while oats and sugar have a cleansing effect.