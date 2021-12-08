Aparnna Mallik spills beans on her Kannada debut

Actress Aparnna Mallik who was seen in MX Player's Sitapur- The City of Gangsters as a lead now is set to make South debut in Kannada film 'T'. Her upcoming Hindi film 'Shashank' with Aarya Babbar which revolves around a young star's mysterious death and prevalence of nepotism in the Bollywood industry.



Talking about her Kannada debut in film 'T' Aparnna says, "'T' movie was actually my first movie in South Indian cinema which I have signed. Story was really interesting, I am playing the female lead alongside two male leads in this movie. It's a commercial film which will definitely attract audience to watch."

Sharing about her role she says, "I am playing the lead role of a news anchor and reporter. Throughout the movie, my role is an interesting one with a twist in a tale. Opposite to me, one male lead actor is playing my boyfriend's role and there is one more male lead playing an important role." Adding about her experience working in Kannada industry she said, "It was amazing throughout the schedule. Playing a news anchor definitely had a challenge in it, but the team was so good, creative and well organized that I really enjoyed doing this character and movie.

It was finished in two schedules and I am sure audience will love my acting and movie. Coming out of my comfort zone in terms of language (Hindi cinema), I was a little bit nervous as it was my debut with Kannada. They were very professional and supportive in every way which helped me to give my best. The only difference I can say is my few Hindi movies were completed in multiple schedules and here in South cinema, all films were completed in one schedule"

Opening about her role and working experience with Aarya Babbar, she reveals: "I play a very interesting one. You will see me in all possible shades which will leave guessing. It was a pleasant experience. Aarya is a nice person, of course a well known celebrity. He has been really supportive during our scenes which helped to play my part with ease."

She will also be next seen in film 'One by four' in a lead role alongside Venky directed by Bahubali Palani which also stars Heena Soni, Temper Vamsi , Rx 100 Karan, Madhusudan, Vedish.