Ariah Agarwal on prep work for playing a photographer in 'Adi Suri Ki Dulhania'

Actress Ariah Agarwal who has bagged the lead role in the web series 'Adi Suri Ki Dulhania' is busy in her preparation for playing a photographer in it. She shares about her role and working hard to do justice to the character.



Ariah says: "I play the character of 'Mansi', a no-nonsense girl who is independent and straight forward. She is a professional photographer. She is fun-loving, takes it easy on life. No one can cross her, she dislikes spoiled brats. She shoots for shows, for campaigns, and she has made a name for herself."

The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actress adds more about her role, saying: "She also wants to do a photography course. These stills are BTS from her photography project for a show. You can see she doesn't care about her looks. She dresses like a tomboy and is just committed to her work."

Talking about her preparation for this role, Ariah adds: "I prepped hard by noticing photographers, I did some photoshoots before the show. I was noticing how the photographers do their work, how they check after clicking a picture, fix things. I learnt how to use different lenses. Not on a professional level, but I Iearnt a lot about different cameras. The one I used in the show was quite heavy. So I kept saying the spot dada how is your's so light, mine is so heavy. So I had a lot of prep to do. It was important to look convincing. So even after the shots, I would carry the camera around and click pictures on the sets."