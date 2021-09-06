Autumn skin rejuvenation and glowing tips

Autumn season is around the corner and with the season their comes a variety of delicious spice, bright leaves, and pleasant breezes. The change from summer to fall also entails a change in the way our skin acts. As the season change, so does the occurrence of dry skin and dull skin happen. Furthermore, certain people who are more prone to acne may develop outbreaks as a result of dryness, which leads to dead cells obstructing pores.



You probably don't need to change your skin care routine altogether as we move towards fall, but you will need to make some minor adjustments to keep your skin healthy.

We've collected a list of ways to keep your skin glowing during the autumn season to assist you:

Keep hydrated

We all know that when it's hot outside, we should drink plenty of water. When the weather cools down, it might be easy to forget that we still need to drink six to eight glasses of water per day to stay hydrated. Yes, it's difficult when all you want to do is drink hot coffee or tea to keep yourself warm, but those hot liquids dehydrate you even more. When your body becomes dehydrated, it makes your skin dull or dry, which leads to more fine lines and wrinkles. Stay hydrated throughout the season to keep your skin and body healthy.

Apply sunscreen

Even when the weather cools, the sun does not go away in the fall and winter. UVA radiation intensity does not vary greatly throughout the year, therefore damage can still occur. Sun damage can occur on any given day, even whether it is cloudy or 30 degrees outside. While UVB rays, which can cause sunburn in the summer, are weaker in the fall, UVA rays, which can cause skin cancer and wrinkles, are exactly as intense as they are in the summer. Protecting your skin is a year-round task, so apply sunscreen before venturing outside. This is done to keep your skin hydrated and safe from UV harm.

Moisturise

We're all aware that the arrival of cooler weather marks the arrival of a season of dryness, flaky skin. Although a lightweight moisturiser is beneficial in the summer when our skin generates more oil, it is vital to use a thicker moisturiser during the cooler months. Change to a creamier composition with hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic acid creams also offer anti-aging properties, so you can be radiant all autumn long.

Choose healthy foodhealthy food

Our skin frequently shows what is happening within our bodies, that is why healthy eating is crucial. In the autumn you may get many fresh and delicious foods – such as pumpkin, squash, and kale, for instance – locally. Try a multivitamin to make sure your body has nutrients, which it needs to keep healthy, if you are not having much time to prepare.