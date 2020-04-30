Good medical treatment and facilities at affordable prices can be a huge respite for all of us. However, while the upper middle class of our country can easily afford the huge medical bills, this is not the case for the economically weaker sections.

Managing the expenses for medical treatment can sometimes exhaust their entire life savings. Many of them choose to suffer the disease rather than spend money on an unaffordable treatment. ]

However, the central government's Ayushman Bharat Yojana, an initiative that ensures affordable medical facilities in the remotest parts of the country has come as a respite. In wake of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, The Ayushman Bharat Diwas is celebrated across the country on April 30.