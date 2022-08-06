Basics of breastfeeding for new moms

The natural approach to feed your baby is through breastfeeding. It does not follow that it will happen naturally. You will have many inquiries as a new breastfeeding mother. There is plenty to discover. The best course of action is to begin with the fundamentals. These fundamentals for new mothers can help you start out well with nursing. As 'World Breastfeeding Week' is going on till August 7, Deepti, Consultant Dietician and Birth Educator, shares few tips for new moms.

Skin to Skin as soon as possible



skin-to-skin contact has amazing effects. There is a plenty of evidence that supports its advantages

• Promotes breastfeeding at a young age.

• Increases the chance that a child will only breastfeed.

• Assists in regulating the temperature of infants

• Aids infants in controlling their blood sugar

• Your infant should be positioned next to you when doing skin-to-skin contact. Her tummy, chest, and shoulders ought to be facing you. You should be able to view her face because her head should be turned to one side.

If you are unable to hold your new-born for the first few minutes after birth, try to do so as soon as you can.

Breastfeed as soon as your baby wants to



Don't expect your baby will want to latch as soon as he is born. However, most babies will be ready to breastfeed after they have had some time to take in their new surroundings.

Your baby will let you know that he is ready for that first breastfeeding session. Just watch for his feeding cues.

Learn your baby's feeding cues



• Smacking lips

• Sticking out tongue

• Opening and closing mouth

• Rooting: turning her head toward you and opening her mouth.

Tips for a good latch



• Support your baby's neck and shoulders with your hand

• Keep your hand off the back of your baby's head.

• Position baby, so her nose is across from your nipple.

• Touch her upper lip with your nipple and let it rest there.

• Don't move your nipple back and forth.

• When your baby opens wide, then pull her into your breast quickly and closely.

• Her chin should be pressed into your breast

• Her nose should be barely touching your breast or not touching it at all.

How often your baby should feed

You should feed your baby whenever you see him making those feeding cues.

The frequency a baby feeds in the first week varies tremendously. In the first 24 hours, a baby may not feed at all or may feed ten times. Both can be normal.

By the second 24 hours, a newborn should be feeding at least eight times.

The second night the majority of babies will cluster feed and may nurse continuously for hours. We call this second-night syndrome. It is normal healthy behavior. Get a good nap in during the day so you will be rested and ready.

Frequent feeding is beneficial



• The more frequently your baby feeds then, the sooner your milk will come in.

• Babies lose less weight

• There are fewer problems with jaundice

After your milk comes in and for the first couple of months, your baby needs to feeds at least eight times every 24 hours. This may be every three hours, or it could be every one to four hours. If a baby feeds less than eight times, he may not gain enough weight.

The frequency of feedings is counted from the beginning of a feeding to the beginning of the next feeding.

Feeding more than eight times is common. Some babies will feed as often as every two hours.

If, most of the time, your baby is feeding more often than every two hours, you should meet with a lactation consultant. She can help to make sure your baby is feeding effectively, and your milk supply is good.

How long should a breastfeeding session last



Feedings should last as long as it takes for your baby to get the amount of milk she needs to grow at an average rate. But every baby is different.

In general, most feedings should last at least from 10-40 minutes.

Signs that a baby is feeding effectively



• You hear or see your baby swallow every 1-2 sucks

• Your breast softens with the feeding

• You see milk when your baby comes off the breast

• Your baby is satisfied for a couple of hours after meals

Signs that your baby is getting enough to eat



• Every 24 hours, your baby is having at least six wet diapers AND at least four dirty diapers.

• Dirty diapers should be of a moderate amount.

• Your baby is gaining an average of one ounce a day after your milk comes in.

• Weight trumps everything else. If a baby is gaining enough weight, they are getting enough to eat.