Beauty during lockdown

Can you be bothered to apply make-up during a lockdown?It is difficult to get out of the house in a situation of lockdown across the country

This might sound like a long, boring and stressful time, but it is also the perfect opportunity to detox, or upgrade your beauty routine to make working from home a transformative period by exploring new makeup trends and improve your skincare routine in extra time.

"Since the time has changed and the global community is under self-quarantine , you should aim at looking your best and feeling beautiful in personal space to stay productive, healthy and in high spirits while observing social distancing.

But being stuck at home does come with a silver lining. You'll have more time on your hands with nowhere to go or people to meet, so there's been no better time than now to catch up with your beauty needs and practise more self-care.

With limited exposure to the sun, pollution, dust and grime this is the perfect time to whip up some home remedies and concoctions for your skin even if you cannot go to parlour.

It's a great time to for yourself, to catch up with your beauty needs.

You have enough time to try something new and change up what you're applying on your face and body every morning and evening in routine matter during your busy schduled. Ask yourself what does your skin really need right now? Is it hydration? Is it a deep cleanse? Is it an anti-ageing boost? Then, adapt your products accordingly while indulging in some guilt-free self-care.

Hera are some herbal beauty tips which can be used for daily beauty routine while you are in Lockdown:

Make an avocado face mask

Homemade Avocado Face Masks are amongst the best natural face masks that nourish your face with non-greasy moisture and revitalise the skin.

This fruit is packed with skin friendly minerals such as iron, calcium, potassium, copper, mag

nesium, etc., vitamins A, E, B and K and unsaturated fats.

One mashed avocado with 1teaspoon of honey works fine as both act as natural moisturisers. Take 1 fully ripe fresh avocado and mash it up into creamy pulp in a bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of honey and one tablespoon of fresh plain yoghurt and stir until it turns into a uniform paste. Apply to skin and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse off the mixture with lukewarm water and pat dry your face with a soft towel. This mask works wonders for mature, wrinkled and dry skin.

Always use a ripe avocado for making face masks. To make the avocado mask cool and refreshing, keep it in your fridge for a couple of minutes before applying it.

Your skin is constantly exposed to pollutants and environmental aggressors even if you aren't going outside, indoor pollution can be up to five times more concentrated than outside. You needs to essentially protect your skin with sunscreen while at home.

Apply sunscreen

Sunscreen should be applied every day to exposed skin, and not just if you are going to be in the sun. During Lockdown period when you are going to be indoors, apply sunscreen on the areas not covered by clothing, such as the face and hands. Sunscreens can be applied under makeup. Sun protection is the principal means of preventing premature aging .

You may, indeed, be harming your skin if you don't wear sunscreen— even indoors. So even if you're indoors, if you're close to a window you still run the risk of exposure to UVA rays and possible skin damage. That's because, while glass effectively blocks most ultraviolet (UV) rays, it does not block all of them in equal measure.

Don't forget that lips get sunburned, too, so apply a lip balm that contains sunscreen .Your sunscreens should have an SPF of 30 or higher that provides broad-spectrum coverage against sunburn and tanning etc. You should prefer water-resistant sunscreens so as they cannot be easily removed by sweating or swimming etc.

Avoid heat hair tools

Another thing that you can avoid for the next few weeks during Lockdown is using heated hair tools, such as blow dryers, curling irons ,tongs, strengtheners etc. and allow the hairs to dry naturally as you have sufficient time with you. The heat styling tools can cause breakage, damage and drying.

Once you've washed your hair, lightly pat it with a towel. Then leave hair to dry naturally for at least 15 minutes.

Once your hair has been towel-dried, use a wide-tooth comb to detangle. Be very gentle with your hair at this stage. Wet hair is weaker and more prone to breakage.

Moisturise your hands

We're all washing our hands much more often (or we should be!) which leads to lot more hand eczema cases. All that washing and hand sanitiser dries out the skin, . Many people are experiencing cracked and chapped hands due to excessive washing of hands time and again as matter of precaution or tension . "If your hands are cracking, coconut oil is one of the best things you can use." You can also use the regular, original petroleum jelly if you want. You can, however, use castor oil on your face. castor oil can be beneficial to your skin.

