Blackhead removal for the face

Blackheads form when dead skin cells and oil inside the pore rise and push through the skin's surface. When these materials interact with the air, they oxidize and turn black, forming a plug. Removing blackheads from the face requires a consistent skincare routine that involves using products that can break up the skin-clogging oil inside.

Cleanse daily

Daily cleansing is vital to reduce excess oil, dirt, and other materials that can build up, clog pores, and potentially cause blackheads.One approach to try is double-cleansing. This approach involves first cleansing with an oil-based cleanser to remove makeup and pollutants from the skin. Examples of cleansing oils include rosehip, olive, macadamia, argan, or coconut oil. Follow this with a gentle cleanser that contains ingredients such as tea tree oil, rosewater, aloe, or vegetable glycerin. These gentle cleansers remove dirt and oils to prepare the skin before treatment.

Apply blackhead-clearing

topicals

Topical applications can help break up the oil plug that leads to blackheads. These do take time to work, and a person may have to apply them daily for several weeks before the plug breaks up, reducing the blackhead's appearance.

Try a natural blackhead removal scrub or mask

Exfoliating scrubs or masks can help remove dead skin cells that may otherwise clog pores and lead to more blackheads. A person can craft an effective skin treatment using natural ingredients they have at home.

Oatmeal

According to an article in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology, colloidal oatmeal has anti-inflammatory, exfoliating, and skin-soothing properties. To use on the skin, mix 2 tablespoons of oatmeal, 3 tbs natural yogurt, and 1 tbs olive oil. Apply to cleansed, slightly damp skin, and leave on for 15 minutes.

Egg whites

Egg whites have skin-tightening properties that can help reduce the appearance of blackheads. To create, mix three egg whites with 2 tbs of lemon juice. Apply the mask to clean skin using your fingers or a clean, soft paintbrush. Leave on and allow the mask to dry and apply a second layer. Rinse off after 20 minutes.

Sugar

Sugar is a natural exfoliator. To use for blackhead removal, mix 1 cup of white sugar with 3 tbs of a skin-friendly oil, such as olive, almond, or jojoba oil. Rinse the scrub away with lukewarm water. For best results, apply a mask or scrub once a week to aid in skin exfoliation and blackhead removal. If you have an oilier skin type, you may be able to use a mask twice weekly without drying out your skin.