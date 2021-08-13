Celebrate 75th Independence Day with style!

Celebrating the day of freedom and the happiness of being free from British rule is no less than a festival for all the Indians. Different people celebrate independence day in different ways or styles like some fly kites, some party or some just spend time with their family or friends. But one thing that is common amongst every Indian is the spirit of showing love and affection towards the nation.



People hoist flag on their terrace, apply badges of the flag, some people wear tricolor clothes, some apply paints on their face and what not. On this special day we bring some exciting ways to style yourself for the 75th Independence.

Tricolor clothes



You can wear a white kurti with green salwar/ leggings. You can choose any shade of green if you don't have the exact flag shade. You can carry a saffron or orange dupatta plain or banarasi one, whatever you like and you are done with your independence day look.

Flag on your cheeks



You can apply the tricolor flag symbol on your cheeks. This can be easily done by eyeshadows. You can take the shades of the flag and apply them with the help of your fingers or makeup brush and you are done.

Flag badge



Like old school days you can prepare a badge or a flag on a piece of paper according to the sizes you like. You can paste them on your clothes or pin them, whatever you like.

Tricolor eyeshadow



You can do your eye makeup on the shades of the flag. You can apply saffron on your upper eye area, giving a white shade in the lower lid. Apply blue glitter in the center. You can apply a green liner to finish the look. This is something different and stylish.

The times are tough but don't forget to cherish and enjoy everything.