'Cooking up' ideas to organise kitchens

The misconception that housewives can't make money makes the majority of them hesitate about being housewives; however Yamini Sushma's story disproved this. The woman turned professional organiser since she considers housework to be a blessing and realised that most people don't have time to set up their kitchens.

Most of them put in long hours at work, get home late at night, and repeat. Their only free time is on the weekends, which is usually spent shopping and having fun. Setting up the house in an orderly manner is a difficult task, and most people struggle to organise their kitchens, which causes them to become confused when selecting ingredients. This made became a business idea for Yamini who turned organising kitchen into Profession.

If you have a hectic schedule and struggle to properly set up your kitchen as well as live outside of your home town and lack the knowledge to do so, then this news is for you. Yamini Sushma, who has done a great job of organising the kitchen with her creativity, started her own business with the name of Ammus creations.

Four years ago, she began organising her friends' kitchens using word-of-mouth advertising. "I have always made sure to arrange things in an organised way, which used to impress all my friends and family members. Sometimes they used to take suggestions from me," she said. "Later, one of my friends asked me to start this concept of organising the kitchen." I started getting orders a few days after launching the concept, which gave me more confidence.

Before placing the order, Yamini visits the location and talks with the customer about the concept they are aiming for. She also offers advice based on the customer's kitchen process.

"Most of the time, we try to replace the kitchen with glass jars, which is good and also visible; if they wanted to stick to old tradition and continue using steal or bras, we try to mention the ingredients name on the jars so that they would not be confused to pick up the ingredient while cooking," says Yamini, who is 42-year- old.

"My goal is to provide work for all stay-at-home moms who are unquestionably professionals in it. For the time being, I bring one helper with me wherever I go to assist me with the work, but I hope to expand on this idea so that housewives can also work whenever they have the opportunity and get independence," concludes Yamini.