Covid-19 paralysed everything but not music

COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything from all the corners of the world. However, the pandemic has led to a positive impact on music. People during the pandemic got even more close to music and heaved a sigh of relief, observes Dandamudi Sumathi Ramamohana Rao, woman mridangam artiste, who received Padmashri award.



The septuagenarian said that though she received the highest award, she being a top A grade woman mridangam artiste feels that there should be competition. More number of women should reach such a high position as mridangam artistes.

Stating that her expertise in mridangam is nothing but a gift of God, the woman mridangist said that she learnt the mridangam from his father Nidumolu Raghavaiah, a maestro of mridangam and got inspiration towards the art through her husband Dandamudi Ramamohana Rao. The couple attained the fame of top grade Mridangam couple of India.

Sumathi was a student of Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Govt college of Music and dance, Vijayawada and got a privilege of working as a lecturer and Principal of the same college.

Stating that Fine Arts became secondary in present day busy life of people both young and old, she said music should be introduced in schools. She said more and more woman should gain expertise in music.

The woman Mridangist earlier received several awards including best mridangist award twice from Madras music academy. She is the lone Mridangam artiste to receive the prestigious Kendra Sangeetha Natak Academy from former president Pratibha Patil and Ugadi Puraskaram during 2015 from Govt of Andhra Pradesh. She also received Pratibha Puraskaram from Potti Sriramulu Telugu University in 2015 and Palani Subrahmanya Pillai memorial award in 2016 from Percussive Arts centre in Bangalore. Expressing her love towards music, the woman Mridangist named her only daughter as Laya.