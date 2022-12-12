Creating her own music

Pop singer and international artiste Shivangi Sharma whose last single Roshni on Zee Music garnered accolades opens up about her upcoming music album titled "Same Old Lies" and her take on Indian pop singers, her vision as an independent artist and kind of music videos being made these days.

On talking about the song Shivangi shares,"This song is about getting cheated by a guy which is totally relatable to many because it's going on in the society quite a lot and I have experienced it personally too. Most importantly, I shot the song in USA as I literally waited for the fall season to shoot this music video inspired by the song Tumhi Dekho Na (KANK). I just loved fall season in that song and I made up my mind that I'm going to shoot one of my song in America during Autumn. It takes a hell lot of planning to do so as I was checking on the weather forecast every single day because I wanted to shoot on a sunny day since during that time the climate changes every hour. Also shooting at the Times Square as well was challenging, I had to choose the night time so that we can avoid much crowd. Finally, the outcome is amazing and I can't wait to put it out there."

She also shares her views on about Indian pop singers or bands not getting much recognition in the country compared to western artists. She stated," I absolutely agree on this one actually, but there's a lot of liberty in creating your own style and own music because it doesn't require to go to studios in nights and on odd times unlike playback singing. Whenever you are free and whenever your schedule allows you to do it one can do it so that's the main thing I find liberty in independent music. But we all are trying to bring a change in indian market also when it comes to pop singing and independent singing."

Sharing her vision as an independent singer Sharma adds,"Honestly, I don't want to make music on materialistic things at all even in the future. No big cars, brand names, booze, body parts name of a girl or guy should be used in my songs. The songs should be relatable and should make an impact on youth's mentality. I think through music or cinema we should spread only right knowledge in the masses without magnifying such stuffs. Lately, I rejected minimum 10-12 songs which were glorifying all of it. So my thinking is way more different than a lot of current ones. Infact, my last released song on Zee music titled Roshni got such beautiful responses and comments about my composition and the concept that I felt really confident about my compositions and my kind of music."