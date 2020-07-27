Digital education - A successful career opportunity for housewives

"The education of women is the best way to save the environment"

Women have the power to do multitasking with exuberance and show great capabilities to work inside as well as outside the home.

With the advancement of modern technology, the accuracy and efficiency to perform monotonous and difficult tasks have improved. It has made life and work easy and has aided in the decision-making process.

In addition to that technology has also made gender equality advanced. The understanding of the internet and its accessibility has removed many barriers that keep women away from pursuing educational qualifications, jobs and equal opportunities. Gone are the days when women were not allowed to work or pursue higher education and were tied to household chores and early marriage. In the wake of the 21st century, women are ambitious, independent and want to contribute towards the household earnings. But as women have to balance their personal and professional life, many times it's difficult for them to manage both.

With the rush to earn degrees with high ranks, there is seen a motivated bunch of housewives with raised self esteem. They are found to be self dependent and self driven. Women with degrees are found taking a stand in society to put their point of view. They are found affirmative with decisions to raise voice against domestic violence or any unjust happening to them.

The introduction of digital education has shaped the career and aspiration of many women. It is the knight in shining armour for all those housewives who are willing to give shape to their career. Digital education is a fast-growing sector and is giving very authentic career options to housewives. Online learning is the most common type of education option which housewives can pursue from the comfort of their home without attending college.

Freelancing

Many companies are giving freelancing job opportunities today. All it requires is a good internet connection and command on the computer. Housewives who are tech-savvy and can understand the online freelancing requirements can readily work as freelancers. It is a cost-free medium to help them showcase their abilities and monetize their knowledge.

Blogging

It is one of the most popular business ideas suitable for housewives. Women can start blogging from their homes with little research and knowledge of blogging and earn income through insightful articles. These articles can be on the current trends in the world, fashion, lifestyle, health and fitness, cooking.

Online tutoring

Online tutoring is the most suitable career option for housewives who have some teaching experience and due to family commitments cannot do a full-time teaching job. One can become an online coach and take webinars on various apps such as Skype, Zoom, and also post tutoring videos on YouTube. Women can also become motivational speakers if they have the passion to share their life experiences through live videos sessions.

Entrepreneurship

The most trending and creative career opportunity lies in being an entrepreneur. Housewives can start their online business and be their boss. All one needs is a very enlightening and innovative business idea.

— Dr Varun Gupta, Renowned Educationist, India Peace Ambassador and Social Activist and Executive Vice President, On Sky Global