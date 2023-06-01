Live
- Call 1533 if any trouble occurs due to rain: BBMP Chief
- DCM DK Shivakumar meets Savadi
- New Ruia chief aims at best medical care to poor
- ‘Nenu Student Sir’ is a new age thriller. Very Exciting: Hero Bellamkonda Ganesh
- Mobile science expo on ‘Gene-Health Connect’ inaugurated at RSC
- Mahabubnagar: Bhatti Vikramarka ups the ante against BJP and BRS
- Be radiant and ready
- Fish consumption receives boost in Anantapur district
- Pooja J Jhaveri makes her debut in fashion entrepreneurship
- Dinosaur Day
Dinosaurs have been the subject of scrutiny, fascination and even mysticism for more than 300 years, since the first dinosaur bone was discovered by scientists
Dinosaurs have been the subject of scrutiny, fascination and even mysticism for more than 300 years, since the first dinosaur bone was discovered by scientists. Now, Dinosaur Day provides an opportunity for students, teachers and just general fans of dinosaurs to learn more about them and celebrate them just as they deserve!
While no one knows exactly the dates, some scientists have researched and estimated that non-bird dinosaurs probably were roaming the planet in the time range from 245 to 66 million years ago, which was still millions of years prior to human history.
