Fashion icons whose style you want to recreate this autumn

Autumn comes to us for a very short period, but it is one of the most fashionable times of the year. This year, we have all witnessed extraordinary fashion ideas from high-end designers to street-style fashion worldwide. The autumn fashion colors, this season, are influenced by the '70s style earthy tone. Do not miss the chance to add some golden yellow, burnt mustard, emerald green, and neutral tones of brown to your shopping list.

Keeping in mind our traditional outfits, salwar kameez, and saris can be tried with a different style to add some character to your quintessential look. Make a statement by adding a long overcoat on top of your sari or a funky cape over your printed salwar kameez — you never know what brings out the inner Bella Hadid in you!

Here's a list of Fashion Icons who gave us perfect Autumn outfit inspo:



Actress Deepika Padukone wearing navyasa by Liva collection in fresh, glistening shades of greens, blues, and pinks, the swirling patterns of this saree will remind you of Autumn vibes that are both beautiful and dynamic in nature. This saree can make a perfect addition to your Autumn Office look.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous in this pre-stitched pastel green Kurta set. The design on it and the sleeve length make it look elegant and urbane. The subtle look of this kurta set makes it more gorgeous and a perfect fit for a Housewarming parties.

Actress Alia Bhatt wearing chic white blazer paired with body-con white one piece stands out making her look panache. Want to up your fashion game then add this look to your chic and hot date outfit wardrobe.

Actress Jhanvi Kapoor is known for her distinct fashion sense and her wearing this gorgeous cottage core dress, its square neck cut is definitely the eye catcher element of the outfit. The look is modern, chic, and in for a brunch with loved ones.

Actress Priyanka Chopra is wearing a plain white rib knit turtle neck top by Mango, paired up with a chocolate brown wide legged jeans and a coach hand bag makes it a perfect airport look. Keeping a natural makeup look to let her clothes do the talking is the concept behind this design.