Bollywood star, columnist, author, film producer and interior designer Twinkle Khanna today interacted with FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) members, of Hyderabad Chapter.

Twinkle Khanna, 44, is a multifaceted personality. Daughter of Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna and wife of Akshay Kumar, wears many hats.

She told that she left films because she was fed up of running around trees. About her many career roles, Twinkle said, "My first job was to sell fish and prawns at my grandmother's place.

But that lasted only two weeks. Later, I became an interior designer and then actress. I changed nine job roles. Though I wanted to be a CA, but it didn't happen somehow."

Twinkle Khanna said when they moved out of the mansion from her father's place, she and her sister had to sleep without any mattress on the floor.

Later, she met Arunachalam Muruganantham, social activist from Tamil Nadu, who introduced low-cost sanitary pads. Then she penned her book and acted in 'Padman'.

Asked how she shared so much of personal life and still maintains balance, Twinkle said, "It was my nature." About title 'Funny Bones', she said, "I broke every bone in my body, so the name struck me.

I told once my mother with name Twinkle, she kept how anybody would take me a serious author. And need a heavy name like Arundhati Roy. Then mother came with "Twinkeshverse"."

More than 400 FLO members sporting theme dress, Crepe/Chiffon/Lace, are expected to listen to Twinkle Khanna in the program being organized.