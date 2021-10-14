Fight breast cancer with right nutrition

The term 'cancer' brings about wrinkles of worry on most people's foreheads. Women are especially overwhelmed when 'breast cancer' is mentioned and rightfully so. But ladies, leave the worry at bay because my 21 years of experience has taught me that this disease is easily manageable with the right food and the right mind-set. I have shared with you below what I prescribe my breast cancer clients to increase their immunity, uplift their mood and keep them fighting fit.

The frontline defence for breast cancer is its foremost enemy- Phytochemicals! You will be amazed at the sheer number of Indian foods and phytochemicals that have shown to retard breast cancer. Let me run you through them:

Allium

Sulphur and phytochemical allium found in garlic lend their support in fighting cancer.

Carotenoids- These are phytochemicals with powerful antioxidant activity. Lycopene in tomatoes is one such mighty carotenoid. Beta- carotene found in carrot, pumpkin is known to demonstrate anti- cancerous effects.

Cruciferous Vegetables

Bio-active compounds found in cruciferous vegetables like cabbage and cauliflower lower inflammation and thereby lower the risk of breast cancer.

Curcumin

Phytochemical curcumin found in turmeric is one of the most powerful antioxidant to fight cancer. It must be accompanied fit a good quality fat for better absorption.

Flavonoids

Those found in onion and black tea, are said to possibly prevent the risk of breast cancer.

Fats

Eat good quality fat from cow's ghee, nuts, coconut, peanuts, pumpkin seeds and sesame seeds. Avoid frying foods as it produces toxic compound acrylamide; which is a known carcinogen

Fiber

Favour fiber over simple sugars. Add in your whole grains from the wide variety of whole wheat, millets, seed grains and unpolished rice.

Flaxseeds

An ancient seed mentioned in 5000 year old Ayurvedic literature is packed with anti-oxidant Omega-3. Healing spices of India are super rich sources of plant compound that fight oxidation and free radical damage. This damage causes inflammation- the genesis of cancer.

Vitamin C

Over 200mg of Vitamin C doubles the survival odds. Choose Amla, Guava, Lemon to get your vitamin C dose.

Organic produce

Seasonal, local, fresh and organic food is the best way to prevent consumption of chemicals and pesticides.

Plant proteins

Opt for plant proteins such as all the dals and whole pulses that we have at our disposal.

Sweets

Curb cravings with natural sugar from fruits and dry fruits but keep it at minimum. Completely remove refined white sugars as they are a match made in heaven for any cancer. Keep in mind to avoid processed, packaged and fried foods. These are the tools that are required to fight breast cancer but we are missing out one major ingredient– Hope. So let's work together and fight breast cancer fearlessly!