Following the path of passion

The saying, 'Do what you love and love what you do' goes well with Udita, a, 34 years olds journey of being a content creator.

She communications strategist by profession from Kolkata has always been interested in creating content as she used to write poems since her childhood and now loves talking and being in front of the camera. After years of being unhappy, frustrated and unemployed, she finally found an outlet for herself, one where she could channel everything negative into something beautiful, creative, positive and inspiring.

Udita shares, "I joined Trell in 2018 as I have always been extremely passionate about travel and food. Before joining Trell, I had been unemployed for quite some time and didn't know what to do. However, I managed to get a lot of love and appreciation from the platform which helped me stand on my own two feet while sharing my passion for food and travel with all my followers.

Since I was a young teen, I wanted to be in front of the camera. As I have always had an extremely vivid imagination and a passion for creation, the revolution of the internet and social media helped me get into content creation very naturally. As a child, I used to write poems and I must've written 500 poems since I was in the 5th standard, but being able to share my stories and experiences through a visual medium has always been my dream."

She found her voice in front of her phone camera, documenting and sharing every small and big thing happening in her life. In fact, she even has an entire wall in the room of her house full of ideas on colorful post-its and cut-outs for different video ideas and inspiration.

She adds, "Initially, I had a hard time figuring out editing and putting all the videos together. Being in front of the camera was never a problem for me and so eventually I learnt how to edit videos. I started off as a novice but I think I do a decent job of editing videos now."

Her positivity is so unwavering that when she lost her father in December last year, she channeled all her emotions into creating wonderful content on Trell. She continued to push herself into being the best version of herself instead of letting a loss as big as this take over her life.

"My father was always very supportive of my choice to create content, and I choose to honor and remember him by creating more videos about things that I am passionate about. I can feel that he is super proud of me right now.

When I lost my father last year, Bimal Kartheek Rebba and Pulkit Agrawal reached out to me to give me such emotional and mental strength during these trying times. Due to the creation of such a community, where followers become friends and founders become family, I think Trell is the future of the online world," says June, with a smile on her face.

Every month, she makes Rs 20,000 from collaborations on the platform, which helps her support herself and her mother while doing something she loves doing, which is engaging with new, curious people every day. She has more than 140K followers, for whom she is an inspiration, as she continues to march on in life despite its many challenges.

June loves creating videos about everything under the sun, from food to relationship advice and astrology. But creating travel content is possibly her favorite. "I was bitten by the travel bug as a child but now I have an opportunity to share my stories and experiences with like-minded people."

As she waits for the pandemic to get over so that she can explore parts of India again, June has currently been posting recipe videos of mouth-watering Bengali delicacies, which have motivated her followers and many users in the platform from all over the country to embrace Bengali food.