Food helps in recovering from stress damage

Women in regular life go through a lot of stress. The most important issue which makes them feel stress is managing personal life and professional life. Prolonged periods of stress not only lead to the release of cortisol and put the body into fat storage mode, they can also lead to a surge in proinflammatory proteins called cytokines. These cytokines, when released in excess, can make us more susceptible to heart conditions and Type 2 diabetes and accelerate the ageing process.



Lifestyle changes like eating well, exercising, sleeping well and having a positive approach to life can help to either slow down, stop or even reverse this process. You don't have to wait until stress reaches its peak to practise healthy habits. There are some foods that help you recover more quickly when stress hits you.

Plant Based Foods: Eat more plant based foods, these reduce inflammation and have a protective impact on cells.

Almonds: quick 'go-to' snacks are rich in magnesium and combat feelings of chronic exhaustion, poor sleep, brain fog, depression, or anxiety.

Blueberries: packed in antioxidants and Vitamin C, blueberries are like natural candies—they help repair cellular damage caused by stress.

Cashew Nuts: are a great source of zinc, and help improve insulin sensitivity and reduce anxiety.

Dark Green Leafy Vegetables: They are a great source of Vitamin A and folate. It is a great food for mood and brain support.

Bananas: powerhouse of nutrients. They are rich in fibre and natural sugar that provides sustained, slow-release glucose. They are also rich in the amino acid tryptophan, which helps counter the effects of stress and is a precursor to serotonin, which can uplift your mood.

Sweet Potato: They are rich in potassium, magnesium, vitamin B6, and amino acids that naturally lower depression, along with being high in Like bananas, they are a good source of tryptophan and reduce blood pressure levels.

Berries: They are not only tasty, but also rich sources of vitamin C and antioxidants, especially anthocyanins, which protect the brain and improve moods.

Black beans: They are rich in magnesium as they make an ideal base for a salad or even a Buddha bowl—perfect comfort food. It relaxes the nervous system and balances stress hormones.

Black Sesame Seeds: They are rich in Vitamin B1. It supports your nervous system and brain function.

So, whether you are having a rough day at work or are simply stressed about life or trying to find a way around your anxiety, or just want to boost your diet with foods to help give your body adequate support when dealing with increased stress, try adding these foods that are nutrient-dense to your daily diet, and try and remove as much unnecessary sugary and packaged foods. They may help provide a better sense of balance, both physically and mentally.

(The author is a Homeopath, Trichologist, nutrition & stress management expert.)