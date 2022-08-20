Geeta Phogat wants to be She-Hulk's gym buddy

Gold Medalist and Olympic wrestler Geeta Phogat, on whose life the 2016 sports drama 'Dangal' is based, recently shared an open letter in appreciation of the recently released series 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'.

Phogat, who is an icon of women empowerment mentioned in her letter that she strongly resonates with 'She-Hulk' and wants to be gym buddies with her.

"Marvel ki sabse nayi superhero ko dekhke laga ki yaar ye bilkul humare type ki hero hai! (Looking at the new superhero from Marvel, it feels like she is one of us)."

The series will see actress Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters or the titular character of She-Hulk. Tatiana will navigate her new smashing green persona and her role as a lawyer in the series.

Geeta further wrote in her letter, which she posted on her Instagram: "Ekdum hatti khatti aur lambi chaudi, mujhe to She-Hulk ko apna gym buddy banana hai (She is physically fit, I want to make She-Hulk my gym buddy) Uski aur meri life bhi dekhaa jaaye to kaafi ek jaisi hai (our lives are similar, if you see)."

"Wo lawyer ban ke logon ki raksha karti hai aur main DSP ban ke", the wrestling legend added.

Along with Tatiana, the nine-episode comedy series stars Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Jennifer's best friend and paralegal; Jameela Jamil as superhuman Titania, She-Hulk's nemesis and Tim Roth as surprise new client Emil Blonsky/Abomination.

The series also features special appearances by Mark Ruffalo as Jennifer's cousin Bruce Banner/Hulk, and Benedict Wong as Wong. Marvel Studios' 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' is available to stream on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.