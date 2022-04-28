Gen-Z is changing the world by making conscious fashion choices

In recent years, conversations around sustainability have become a mainstay in the fashion world. In the past two years, as the world lives in a pandemic, these conversations have only gotten more prominent. Gen-Z and millennial shoppers in particular are acutely aware of the rising environmental concerns. Gen Zs have increasingly risen to question and seek alternatives from fashion retailers who lack sustainable goals. Young adults between 16-29 have increasingly adopted more conscious, sustainable shopping practices. Below is a glimpse at how celebrities too are adopting sustainable fashion choices:

l Actress Alia Bhatt in a sterling silver saree is made from recycled nylon waste and repurposed degradable faux leather. Bhatt's saree is distinctively stylish, to say the least, owing to the metallic sheen which results from the composition of recycled nylon with a metallic parachute.

l Actress Kriti Sanon wearing a flowy chiffon saree that was composed of 100% sustainable fibers making it eco-conscious and cruelty-free. The saree too was inspired by tropical flora and fauna and sported a burst of prints and delicate embroidery that evoked joy and sunshine.

l Actress Dia Mirza, who gave birth to a son in May, opted for a bright yellow saree by designer Archana Jaju for the ceremony which looked absolutely breathtaking. The saree featured hand-painted intricate designs all over it, also known as Kalamkari, and was made out of handwoven silk. This saree is an intricate hand-painted sustainable kalamkari saree on handwoven silk (woven in Benaras) and painted by artisans from Sri Kalahasthi using organic colours.

l Katrina Kaif had an eco friendly wardrobe for her movie promotions, Almost all the clothes were bought from 'The Reformation' based in Los Angeles. 'The Reformation' is a sustainable fashion brand that up cycles and recycles clothes to make beautiful outfits from them. They make extensive efforts to reduce the overall carbon footprint by using oil based fabrics, dead stock fabrics and repurposed vintage clothing.

l Actress Deepika Padukone wearing navyasa by Liva collection which features ethereal prints and chic styles revamping her wardrobe with summer-friendly outfits. As it is important to stay cool, wear breathable clothes and make fashionably favorable choices.